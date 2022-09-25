Everything Bryan Harsin, players said after beating Missouri

“I think everybody in that locker room is exhausted in a good way. I told our players I’m proud of them. They did what they needed to do to win the football game. And that was the message this week. Play every play. It’s simple. That’s really what happened. If you look at the game, towards the end… First of all, Missouri is a very good football team. They’re very well coached, their staff has been prepared. I knew Eliah would do that, and he did exactly that. And they did some really good things. We had to overcome a tough opponent.

“There were certainly some tough circumstances, at the end of the game. They put themselves in a position to win the game. And we were able to have that play go our way with the (missed) field goal, and then go into overtime, and then have an opportunity for Anders to go out there and make the kick, which he did. At the very end of it we played that last play, and the ball comes out. That’s really the tale of the game right there. The ball comes out, and we’re able to recover. Two turnovers, today we were plus two on the turnovers, which is what we wanted to be. That was a big factor in the game.

“Overall just the effort of our guys, and the sideline and the energy, the focus each and every play, the execution part of it. And we’ll go back and look at that, we know that that’s the message that we’re going to have from me and our coaches, everybody in that room is the execution. We’re going to have to figure out how we do those things better. That’s the beauty of having another week to go prepare for another SEC opponent. But overall that was a great game, our crowd was fantastic. To get up early and be here at 11 a.m., to go out and have the energy that we did. We started off fast, and you can feel that momentum early in the game. Things started to slow down, and it became just a back and forth slugfest at that point.

“I thought our defense did some really good things, they got the turnover early in the game, and then we were able to get them out. They made a few plays, and then in the second half we got ourselves into some behind the chains situations. We want to stay ahead of the chain, and we got behind the chains. So second and 12, second and 15, we didn’t recover from that as well as we’d like to. We’ve got to learn and we got to learn from that. Overall in that locker room up there, there’s a lot of guys in there that I am very proud of. I appreciate the effort and the coaches not panicking and sticking with the plan, and making adjustments that we needed to. We’ll learn from that.

“We have today to sit back and just watch some other teams and take in what occurred in this game. We have tomorrow to go back to work. And we’ll do that. That’s the one thing you get in SEC play. It’s going to be every single week. And it’s really likely that you’re playing good opponents every week that are well coached and have great players. Sometimes you have to find a way. We did that and we found a way to win the game. I’m really proud of our guys for that.”