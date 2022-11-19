Everything Bruce Pearl and the team after Auburn’s win over Texas Southern

The Tigers’ basketball team remains unconquered.

The Texas Southern Tigers kept it close at the half, but the Auburn Tigers ended up winning the battle of the mascots 72-56 in Neville Arena on Friday. The absence of power forward Johni Broome was certainly felt by coach Bruce Pearl and his players, but that didn’t stop the team from taking control of the game in the second half and getting the victory at home. The two standout players on the day were Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore, so they joined their head coach on the podium for post-game questions.

Here is everything Pearl, Williams and Moore said in the aftermath of the victory on Friday:

Bruce Pearl, opening statement

“We did not have Johni (Broome). He banged knees in the game against Winthrop. He has not been able to practice. I think he will be fine for Cancun – we will see. As a result, we had a lot of changes. Jaylin Williams played a couple rotations. We also got a chance to rotate Chris Moore. He played very well. Chance Westry played point and three. Obviously, from a scouting standpoint, Wendell (Green Jr.) had been playing so well. Chris Moore is a team favorite, fan favorite just because he is a great kid and works so hard. He waited his turn and it is good to see him play with confidence. There is great balance. We did what we needed to do and I do think we have gotten better and learned.”

Bruce Pearl, on not having Johni Broome in the lineup against Texas Southern

“Obviously, when you do not have your starting center, it can hurt some. They had 16 second-chance points. We were sloppy with the ball and that was an issue for us. It was a problem.”

Bruce Pearl, on Texas Southern's physicality

“Those were older, well-coached players. Stripped and ripped us. We were not strong with the ball. We did not execute very well. We did a much better job in the second half.”

Bruce Pearl, on Jaylin Williams' play

“I thought Jaylin played well. I did not think his first rotation was good. He needed to play better earlier when your starting center is out. It took a while for the players to get going.”

Jaylin Williams, on the physicality of the game and Texas Southern’s bigs

“No. 5 (Joirdon Karl Nicholas) is very physical. It was very hard to box them (Texas Southern) out. I thought he was going to give up throughout the game and be tired. The physicality was definitely there.”

Jaylin WIlliams, on the team's long range effectiveness

“We somewhat have a young team, and in a new team, there’s more game reps and knowing where everybody’s going to be on the court. When we do play our best basketball, driving a kick is something that’s going to really help us shoot the ball well. We are still learning. It’s still early in the season. Getting those reps and knowing each other’s game and everything.”

Jaylin Williams, on having a big three-point shot fall

“It was a blessing. God on my side tonight. I know what it was, it was the (orange) jerseys.”

Chris Moore, on what was working for him in the second half

“It was just being aggressive. It was just being confident, trusting in my abilities and trusting in my coach’s belief (in me).”

Chris Moore, on the team's second half start

“It meant a lot. We struggled a little bit defensively in the first half. To get ahead and an early start. Usually in the past, like last year, the second half was a struggle for us. I think we have been much better. The older guys on the team, they have been pushing through and just playing harder than other teams in second half.”

