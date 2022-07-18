Everything Brian Kelly said at SEC Media Days on Monday

SEC Media Days officially began at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta on Monday, and Tigers fans didn’t have to wait long to hear from their new head man.

LSU coach Brian Kelly was the first to take the podium this week, and as he noted in his opening monologue, it’s the first conference media days he has participated in since he was at Cincinnati in 2009 as Notre Dame is an independent school.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding his first team in Baton Rouge, but there’s also a lot of optimism. This is a talented roster, which Kelly reiterated several times on Monday, and he’s expected to bring this team back to national competitiveness in short order.

Here were the highlights from Kelly’s press conference.

On restoring 'championship quality' to LSU

There’s no mistaking the expectations in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ last three coaches have won national titles, and Kelly made the jump to the SEC to do the same. He also said the opportunity to be a part of what is arguably the best league in college football was a tough one to turn down.

“It’s a chance to be a part of this incredible conference,” he said. “I’ve never been in many of the venues… Auburn, Kyle Field, the Swamp in my 32 years (as a coach)”

Kelly has come close to a national title twice, but he hasn’t been able to capture one yet. He’ll hope that changes as he takes over an LSU program with no shortage of resources.

On the quarterback competition

One of this team’s biggest questions surrounds the starting quarterback battle between [autotag]Myles Brennan[/autotag], [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag], [autotag]Garrett Nussmeier[/autotag] and [autotag]Walker Howard[/autotag].

It didn’t take long for Kelly to be asked where things stand, and he offered praise for all four while reiterating that the spring was mostly about laying the foundation of the offense rather than tailoring it to any passer’s specific skillset.

Translation: Kelly is staying mum on the quarterback battle heading into fall camp, and the competition likely remains open. When asked what the starter needs to be able to do, Kelly kept things pretty straightforward.

“I’ve got playmakers on offense,” he said. “They’ve got to get the ball to the playmakers.”

On competing in the name, image and likeness landscape

It feels like college football has changed overnight considering the impact that recent changes allowing players to profit from NIL have had. Recruiting has become a bidding war — that is if it wasn’t already.

There have been some concerns among fans that LSU is lagging behind in terms of its NIL collective, but Kelly quickly brushed off those concerns Monday.

“I don’t know that we don’t have as many funds… I feel very comfortable, quite honestly, as I stand here talking to you that what we’re doing with NIL is as competitive as anyone else,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the place of NIL anyways. I don’t feel hamstrung by that.”I don’t think we’re being outbid by anyone.”

Only time will tell how programs will approach NIL deals moving forward, but it doesn’t seem to be of much concern to Kelly.

On Kayshon Boutte earning No. 7

LSU announced last week that star receiver [autotag]Kayshon Boutte[/autotag] will carry on the tradition of the No. 7 jersey this fall. The number is generally given to one of the team’s top playmakers, often one from the state of Louisiana.

Boutte is working his way back with the team as he recovers from a broken ankle, and earlier this offseason, Kelly said he and Boutte still needed time to work on their relationship. It seems Boutte has built that trust, and Kelly said as much on Monday.

“That has to happen when trust has been formed,” he said.

On secondary depth/transfer portal additions

When Kelly took over last winter, the secondary was one of the most concerning position groups on the roster. As things stand in July, it’s a lot less worrisome thanks to several high-profile transfer portal addtions.

The Tigers added three corners with starting experience in [autotag]Jarrick Bernard-Converse[/autotag], [autotag]Mekhi Garner[/autotag] and [autotag]Sevyn Banks[/autotag], and they added a pair of Arkansas transfers in nickel [autotag]Greg Brooks Jr.[/autotag] and safety [autotag]Joe Foucha[/autotag].

Both originally hail from Louisiana, and Kelly said their additions have been huge both on and off the field.

“They have been outstanding additions to our program,” he said. “I know many don’t like to see (transfers) happen (within) the league and I’m not crazy about it, either. These are two Louisiana kids that wanted to play at LSU… they’ve been great additions.”

Kelly said that he’s very pleased with the depth in the secondary but that the starters in that group still have to go out on the field and prove it this fall.

On his fit at LSU

There’s no denying Kelly’s track record of success as a head coach, but some have questioned his cultural fit at LSU. Kelly is from Massachusetts and has coached in the midwest for most of his career. He’s never held a job south of the Mason-Dixon line.

But when asked about his fit in Baton Rouge, Kelly responded directly.

“I think fit is about the ability to run a program at the highest level, I’ve done it for 32 years… I’ve had success wherever I’ve been. I don’t think that needs to be geographical in a sense.”

He also poked fun at the viral video of what seemed to be his attempt at an affected southern accent.

“They love family, they love football, and they love food. That fits me,” he said. “Maybe I should’ve been in the south all along.”

On Notre Dame and potential conference realignment

Things have quieted down a bit on the conference realignment front, but a lot could hinge on the decision Kelly’s former program makes. There have been rumors that the Big Ten is after the Fighting Irish, but Kelly didn’t have much to say about that possibility.

“It’s probably not been high on my list of things to think about,” he said. “I’ve been trying to correct a slice for the last couple of weeks, and I haven’t had much success with that.”

Kelly did add that he thinks the team will be successful whether it lands in a conference or remain an independent.

On the season opener against Florida State

Kelly will begin his LSU tenure against a program he is very familiar against. His Notre Dame teams faced Florida State in three of the last four seasons.

“More than anything else the fight in that team… that has a lot to do with buy-in,” Kelly said when asked what he’s observed from the Seminoles. “You could see them playing harder and harder. This is a team now that has Mike (Norvell’s) stamp on it.”

It’s been a tough few seasons in Tallahassee, but Kelly said the fact that it’s the season opener may be an equalizer.

“You throw a lot of that stuff out because you know everyone’s going to be playing at their highest level in the opener.”

Still, he says his team isn’t overly focused on one game in a long season.

“If you’re training the team just for the first week, you’re never going to make it to December,” he said. “I think you have to be very intentional about how you train your team, how you practice.”

On recruiting the state of Louisiana

Kelly has already shown off his chops as a national recruiter since arriving in Baton Rouge, but there have been some concerns that he isn’t taking full advantage of the resources provided by the state of Louisiana, which LSU has historically dominated when it comes to recruiting.

He said that some early feedback he received based on his recruiting strategy indicated that the staff wasn’t extending itself far enough in the state of Louisiana, focusing on the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas while allowing northern areas like Shreveport or Monroe to fall through the cracks.

“I think first and foremost making sure you evaluate the entire state of Louisiana… That doesnt mean you just take a kid from Louisiana because he’s from the state of Louisiana,” Kelly said.

There’s still some work to be done in that regard, but recent returns indicate that the staff is learning quickly how to reach in-state kids.

On keeping interim coach Brad Davis on staff

Coach Ed Orgeron’s departure meant that nearly his entire staff was let go. But not everyone shared that fate.

Offensive line coach (and one-game interim head coach) [autotag]Brad Davis[/autotag] was retained. Asked what led to that decision, Kelly said Davis’ stint as the interim showed a lot about his abilities as a leader.

“I got a chance to see him in a different capacity,” Kelly said. “I really loved his ability to reach players. I felt like if he could reach all those players, how well would he do for 15 to 18 players.”

He also said the fact that Davis formerly worked under now Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who was previously one of the nation’s best offensive line coaches, boosted Kelly’s confidence in him, as did his desire to remain a part of the program in Baton Rouge.

Every coach wants to get their guys in when they take a job, but there’s something to be said for at least maintaining some continuity in the relationships between the former staff and current players and recruits.

