Everything Brian Kelly said at the podium for 2023 SEC Media Days

Good afternoon, everyone. Pleasure to be here back talking football here at SEC Media Day. I’m getting used to this. As you know, for many years where I was we didn’t have these opportunities. It gets you back into thinking about football, and certainly at LSU, all we can think about is championships after what Jay Johnson did in baseball and Kim Mulkey in basketball, our success in gymnastics.

I’ve got a big opportunity on my hands, as well, to continue the success of what was a very good first year. We have much to do. Progress needs to continue to be made in the best conference in all of college football. That will not be easy.

We’re excited about what we’ve done in a very short period of time. The foundation of success is built in consistency. Alabama and Georgia continue to hold that mantle of consistency in terms of playing for championships, and that’s what we’ll be looking to be at LSU, is playing for championships consistently, year in and year out.

You don’t do it by just being a one-and-done. You’ve got to be able to do that over a period of time, and that’s really the transition from year one to year two. Where in year one I was learning the league. I was learning how to go on the road and play in the kind of environments. I was learning our roster and our strengths and weaknesses.

Going into year two, we have a lot of that knowledge and we understand a lot of those things necessary to be competitive and win games. Now it’s how do you do it week in and week out. For us, that’s what our team now has been focused on. The little details of how they do their work, what they do in the classroom has so much to do with what they do on the football field, how they live their lives, what their put in their bodies, how they train.

All of those things matter on a day-to-day basis when you’re talking about consistency with your process.

Where we are in year two is that we have a football team that’s coming. They’re moving in the right direction. We still have some weaknesses that we’re working on. We still have some roster development that still needs to take place.

I think the exciting parts are keeping your staff together, and the continuity of our staff with our coordinators and leadership is in place. That will make for seamless communication as it relates to our day-to-day.

Going into this season, it certainly is going to be a great challenge for us as we open up against an outstanding Florida State team, which will challenge our football team, but it also motivates us on a day-to-day basis when we’re out working in the cool breezes of Louisiana.

That was a joke. It’s been as hot as I can ever remember training a football team, so we have to be very conscious in safety concerns relative to how we train and take care of our football team going into it.

But they’re highly motivated because of that opener against Florida State.

Then we get a chance to play against an HBCU, the great team at Grambling and the great Eddie Robinson’s program. We’re excited about that opportunity, an in-state team for us.

Then on the road at Mississippi State, and we’re off and running with SEC in 2023.

Again, on behalf of Scott Woodward, my athletic director, and our entire staff, we’re excited to be here today.