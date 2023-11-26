Everything Brian Kelly said after LSU beat Texas A&M in regular season finale

Well a great way to finish the regular season. I know you already know this but you know 7-0 at home. We’re really proud of that accomplishment. That was something that you know, we talked about winning at home in Tiger Stadium was important to us. 13-1 over the last two years at home, that is, you know, something that you know, we talked about and playing well at home and I thought our guys, you know, we said this on a number of occasions and especially on the defensive side of the ball, we’re not perfect. We have to grind but I’m proud of their resolve. And I think that showed, especially in the second half, I think, you know, they were two of nine. In the second half in third down conversions. We couldn’t stop them. We’re couldn’t get off the field and the first half of the second half. They really made some plays. We got the pick, which was huge, converted that offensively and then our playmakers made plays, big time players make big-time plays and in games like this and you saw neighbors and Thomas and obviously Daniels with the four touchdowns against, I would consider the best defense that we’ve played all year. Just another incredible performance. So really proud of our coaches really proud of our football team to come back and get a victory and get nine wins and have a chance for 10 again was an important milestone for us.