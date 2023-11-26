Everything Brian Kelly said after LSU beat Texas A&M in regular season finale
The Tigers ended their 2023 regular season on a high note, avenging last season’s loss to Texas A&M with a 42-30 victory that secured a 9-3 finish for a second-straight season.
Though this season won’t end in a trip to Atlanta like last year did, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has the chance to add some personal hardware as a Heisman candidate after he added four touchdowns and 350 total yards to his resume in the win.
After the game, Brian Kelly discussed his team’s overall performance, Daniels’ Heisman candidacy, his philosophy heading into the offseason and more. Here’s what he had to say from the podium after the game.
Opening Statement
Well a great way to finish the regular season. I know you already know this but you know 7-0 at home. We’re really proud of that accomplishment. That was something that you know, we talked about winning at home in Tiger Stadium was important to us. 13-1 over the last two years at home, that is, you know, something that you know, we talked about and playing well at home and I thought our guys, you know, we said this on a number of occasions and especially on the defensive side of the ball, we’re not perfect. We have to grind but I’m proud of their resolve. And I think that showed, especially in the second half, I think, you know, they were two of nine. In the second half in third down conversions. We couldn’t stop them. We’re couldn’t get off the field and the first half of the second half. They really made some plays. We got the pick, which was huge, converted that offensively and then our playmakers made plays, big time players make big-time plays and in games like this and you saw neighbors and Thomas and obviously Daniels with the four touchdowns against, I would consider the best defense that we’ve played all year. Just another incredible performance. So really proud of our coaches really proud of our football team to come back and get a victory and get nine wins and have a chance for 10 again was an important milestone for us.
On Jayden Daniels' sense of urgency late
Well, I think we, you know, we made some plays defensively that I thought got some momentum and then you know, quite frankly, I thought our offensive line kind of you know stood tall, protected and we won some one-on-one matchups. Became a little bit more predictable in terms of what was going to happen out there. They had tried some different things obviously with dropping eight and he hurt them running the football and then the pressures you know we were able to start to pick up the pressures and then get the one-on-one matchups and again, I you know, you may get Jayden for a little bit but you just can’t keep him down.
On the fourth down call
I felt it was necessary at that point that we needed to convert in that situation. And you know, I was trying, I was trying to get the attention to the offense but our special teams coach was halfway on the field. So I had to get him off the field because there was no way in that situation we were gonna give the football up.
On being able to grind out drives late
Well, look, I mean, the explosiveness is in the numbers, right? If you do the research, and many have already done the research in terms of big plays, 20 yards or more, they’re out there. But to win games, you still have to control the football and they did a great job today. You know, hats off to Elijah and his staff coming in here. And having his football team ready to play and controlling the clock was their best chance today and they did a terrific job. But when it counted most late in the game we were able to do that offensively and grind some clock and shorten the game in the fourth quarter when we got the lead.
On third down adjustments
eah, so we’re we’re getting we’re getting overloaded in zones with their passing game. You know, in particular to the short field, they were running vertical switch routes and then bringing a drive route back that we just couldn’t match in our zone. And it was difficult in man coverage. So we went to a spy technique with Harold. And then we went to an old fashioned two trail coverage where we just ran cover 2 behind it and we just ran trail technique underneath. So we got underneath all of the receivers because there were as you know, a lot of spot routes a lot of curls, a lot of drive routes that we just couldn’t match. And that we got three consecutive stops being in trail coverage. We hadn’t run it all year. We kind of had to make that adjustment and halftime, we’ve talked to the kids about what we needed them to do and to their credit, they went out and executed it.
On Malik Nabers' growth
Yeah, and again, it’s the natural progression within this program that players are going to develop and that when it’s time you know, for them to you know, move to that next level, whether it’s their sophomore year, junior year, senior year, you’re going to see player development here. That’s why I love coaching. That’s why I’m in this business because we’re going to develop our players. And so he’s part of a program where you’re going to see player development, our players are going to have their best year in their later years as they develop. We’ve played a lot of freshmen this year. And there was some growing pains, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but they’re going to be better for next year. And we’re going to see that tangibly in the way they play.
On conversations with players about bowl opt outs
Yeah, I’m sure some of them you know will have to make some decisions as to whether they think it’s in their best interest moving forward, whether they, you know, stay or go. We’ve had preliminary conversations with all of our players relative to staying for another year, leaving for the NFL, playing in the game. So we’ve got a pretty good sense of, you know, where our guys are at. And, you know, for us, it’s about information. It’s about making that they making sure they make the best decision for themselves and for their future. So we’re going to be in good shape. No matter what happens, regardless of who the player is. So, again, I think we’ve done a pretty good job. We’ll do some more meetings this week. We’ll have exit interviews with all of our players, and then probably have even a stronger feeling about you know, where our players are at relative to the next step.
On what game meant for Daniels' Heisman candidacy
Well, I arguably would say that this first of all, it’s a top 10 defense in the country. I think their defensive line is outstanding. And he had four touchdown passes. You know, you throw for four touchdown passes against a defense, you put up 42 points. It sure as heck can’t hurt you. And then obviously running the way he did. You know, I just think he just strengthened his case for the Heisman.
On approaching coaching carousel
I’ve been in this for 30-something years. What’s that like 200 and something dog years? It’s a long time, I feel that way sometimes. You know, this is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be at LSU and I love it here and I’m not going anywhere. This is my, this is my stop. This is the last stop on the Coach Kelly caravan. And you know, you always go well, you know, he’s just saying that you know, to get the right sound bite, but you know, I don’t have to say anything that puts me in a corner. But this is it. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to coach. I love it here. I love the people. I love the state and I love the fact that I’m working with an administration, an athletic director in Scott Woodward and a president in President Tate that are giving us the the support necessary to graduate champions. And so this is where I want to be.
On potential for staff changes
Yeah, I mean, look, every year there’s gonna be an evaluation. I mean, I evaluate what I’ve done. And I have to look at you know, as the leader of this program, you know, how did I lead this year so it starts with me, and then I’ll evaluate all of our coaches. And, you know, our support staff as well. Everybody is part of this evaluation process. Our players will be evaluated this week, and then I’ll go through a lengthy evaluation process of our entire staff, not just the coaches, but the entire support staff as well. You know, the ultimate goal here is to win championships. But I also know that the development of this program is still ongoing, and that’s an important piece in this evaluation process as well.