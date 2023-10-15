Everything Brian Kelly said after LSU’s blowout win over Auburn on Saturday night

You know, it’s been, you know, five consecutive SEC games for us. And, you know, it’s a tough run, but proud of our guys and the development of our team and what they’ve been able to do over the past five weeks, you know, we felt like we let one of them get away, but I love the response and the bounce back by our team, and tonight, you know, we played, we played really well, got off to a good start. That’s a good football team that we beat tonight. And, and beat them in, in a manner that doesn’t happen quite often. So proud of our guys, they had a great mindset. I thought they were physical. Tonight, we were the more physical team. I thought that we were pretty disciplined defensively, I thought our corners in particular, Zy Alexander was tested early on. And, you know, we challenged him to, you know, really play the ball in the air. And I thought he did a great job. And that’s what they wanted to do early, they want to throw fades, he took that away from them. And I give our defense a lot of credit. And, you know, they’ve been under a lot of scrutiny. And to see that kind of development over the past couple of weeks. It’s been, it’s been fun seeing that offense. It’s just, you know, I mean, they’re averaging over the last five teams that they played incredible offensive production. So throwing it, catching it, running it, the offensive line, pretty impressive stuff. So not much else to say, but a 48-18 win against a pretty solid Auburn football team and well-coached team. Pretty excited about it.