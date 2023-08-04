Everything Brian Jean-Mary said after Vols’ third fall camp practice

Tennessee practiced for the third time during fall training camp on Friday at Haslam Field in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Vols will kick off its season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

Tennessee’s home opener will take place Sept. 9 versus Austin Peay. Kickoff between the Vols and Austin Peay is slated for 5 p.m. EDT at Neyland Stadium and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Following practice, third-year linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary met with media. Everything Jean-Mary said is listed below.

On if Aaron Beasley played the Mike or Will linebacker position last year

“He was a combo guy for us. He actually played a couple of games at Will. That’s why he led us in snaps. He was always our combo that we could put in at Mike or Will. He had some games where I’m not sure if he started at Will, but he played a ton at Will for us last year.”

On if Beasley's skillset fits the Will linebacker position the most

“I think it fits both. Early on last season, I thought he was playing at a high level at the Mike linebacker position before Juwan (Mitchell) came back last year, and then we slid him to where he could play either or. I think skillset and experience wise; it would be easy for him to go back and play Mike tomorrow if we asked him to.”

On if Keenan Pili is a traditional Mike linebacker

“When you say traditional Mike, I want to be careful. He’s not a throwback three yards in a cloud of dust that just runs into people. He’s a bigger guy, but he’s super athletic. We don’t mind putting him in space, blitzing him or putting him into coverage. I want to be careful about saying traditional because we like to consider both of our guys versatile enough to be outside and inside linebackers.”

On how he has seen Aaron Beasley's leadership skills grow

“It’s a work in progress. Aaron is a soft-spoken guy. He’s one of those guys that always feels like he has to earn the respect from everybody before he’s going to step out and lead. We are asking him to come out of his shell a little bit. He’s done that in his own way. He’s never going to be the loudest guy in the room or be very boisterous, but you can see that especially the younger guys gravitate to him and really take heed to what he’s saying when he speaks.”

On how different the linebacker room looks than when he first arrived here at Tennessee

“Every coach, I think if you asked them what their number one goal is would say quality depth. When you don’t even have the bodies to go out there and compete, it’s hard. I say it all the time that the best coach in the world is competition. You’re going to get the most out of guys if they know that guy behind them is nipping at their heels and is able to play at a high level. With the depth that we’re building, we are going to be able to play multiple guys. We feel like we are going to get them to play at a high level. I think we are getting to the point where we can be a third, fourth or even fifth team deep at linebacker. That’s going to be a blessing. Obviously, you knock on wood because you don’t want any injuries to happen. The depth aspect is going to be great.”

On if he likes the dynamic of the young guys in the linebacker group

“I’m very happy with the young guys. They all are going to progress at different levels, but I think from Arion Carter, Jalen Smith, Jeremiah Telander, and I still put Kalib Perry, Elijah Herring and Ben Bolton in that same category, those are all guys whose best football is ahead of them. We are really happy with the athleticism and their attention to detail as football players.”

On if Arion Carter is still impressive or has moments where you realize he is still a freshman

“It depends on the day. There’s never going to be perfection. Youth always equals mistakes, and we just want to limit the amount. The thing with Arion is that he plays so hard, fast and is a great athlete so he’s able to overcome some of those mistakes that maybe some other people can’t. We are not going to spoon-feed him. We are going to keep force-feeding him and putting him in difficult situations so he learns from them and if he does it right, he can explain why he did it right. We feel confident that if he does it wrong, we are going to be able to correct it and make sure he does it right the next time. I think he’s right where he was, and I think he’s probably a little further ahead than where he was in the spring. Obviously, we are expecting big things from him the rest of this camp.”

On how beneficial it is to have Keenan Pili's experience in the linebacker room

“It’s been valuable. We lost a bunch of guys. If you go off of seniors or guys who had their eligibility up last year, we really lost four guys last year. That’s big in the room. Even the guys who didn’t play a lot that had a presence in the room, they almost sounded like coaches. When you lose that, we really only had one veteran guy coming back. We brought in a guy with a wealth of experience in Keenan Pili who has played at a high level, and a guy who is a team player. I think when guys come out of the portal, that’s always the biggest question with them, is how they will mesh with the team. Our culture, and the way we are building it, is not for everybody. It’s not one where if you come in and have a selfish bone in your body or you’re a me guy, it doesn’t fit. He’s been a perfect fit in the room, for the defense and for the whole team.”

On what it means to him when Jalen Smith refers to him as a second father

“First, I would say I probably should get a tax break because I only got two kids, Brooke and Brittany, two girls. Secondly, it’s appreciative. I don’t take the position I have for granted. I know we are in a position where we have the chance to help shape their lives. He’s got two great parents. Got a chance to get to know them during the recruiting process. He’s got two unbelievable parents. I don’t take that for granted. I appreciate the statement, I told him that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get coached hard, might mean he’s going to get coached harder. At the end of the day, coaching is not just teaching, it’s not just instructing, it’s also caring about these kids and making sure that their futures are going to be set by the experience that they had with you.”

On what stood out about Jeremiah Telander and Jalen Smith and where they are

“Obviously, with what we do offensively, we have to be able to get aligned fast. I love it, because you have to be able to think on the run. I think that’s the part, the biggest wow factor for them coming out of high school. I thought the spring helped a lot. They’re getting better, but the processing has to happen a lot faster. Which is great for us, because if you have to process fast, it means you know what you’re doing. Obviously, with the physical part of the game, the speed of the game, it has to keep coming. There are still some times, if they’re a step late with their read, the ball has passed them. We have to get better there, but we’ve been happy with what they’re doing. They’ve all flashed. I’ve said I’ll put Arion (Carter) and obviously Kalib (Perry), Elijah (Herring), Ben Bolton), all of those guys, they’ve all flashed a bunch. I think, like I said, their best football is ahead of them.”

On how much they've worked on the preparation to create more turnovers or make game changing plays

“It was the lead bulletin point for coach (Tim) Banks. I think everybody in our individual rooms, we talked about it. For us to take the next step, we have to go and take the ball from people. Our offense does a good job of not giving it to the opponent, we have to match them as far as the rate that we take it from people. With coach (Josh) Heupel, I should mention him too, that was one of the main bullet points that he had in his first team meeting, was we have to do a better job. Whether it be intercepting the ball, caused fumbles, strip sacks on quarterbacks, fourth-down stops, whatever we can do to get the possessions back to our offense. We know how explosive our offense is, and if we get the ball to them at a high rate, our percentage of winning is going to go through the roof.”

On his decision to come to Tennessee a few years ago and what he has found out about Tennessee since he got here

“I feel like I’m about to write a book report. To answer the first part of that question, the thing that was attractive. As a kid that grew up in the northeast in the 80s and early 90s and moved down south in the mid-90s, obviously Tennessee program-wise was top tier, one of the best programs in the country. That stood out to me as a high school kid. Then getting to college, I didn’t play college football too far from here. I played at Appalachian State. There was a lot of Power-T’s in that area of North Carolina. Then getting into the coaching profession, I cut my teeth in the South and actually in this conference, and Tennessee was always a program that you admired from afar. When the opportunity came, obviously I was at a place with a lot of tradition and a really good program, but there was something in me that said that’s worth at least kicking the tires on and seeing what the opportunity would be. After talking to Coach Heupel, getting the chance to speak to Coach Banks, someone I knew and respected for a long time. Then, obviously with Coach Martinez and Coach Garner, guys that I’ve had to coach against for a long time. The respect factor was there. I knew what the situation was coming in, and it was blind faith. I really believed in the vision that Coach Heupel had when we spoke. Obviously, I had the chance to coach against him when he was at Central Florida. I saw the makings of what they were doing there, and I had a pretty good inkling that we were going to be successful here.

“The second part of the question, what I’ve found since I’ve been here, unbelievable place. Great university, Knoxville is an unbelievable city, great people. The passion for football is even greater than I thought it would be. Neyland Stadium, I said a couple of years ago, and I still think it’s the best football experience for a college football fan or player in the country.”

On how possible it is for Aaron Beasley to replicate the success that he had in the Orange Bowl

“I would say if you asked him that and he didn’t say that he thought he could play better, I would be disappointed. I think that’s the Aaron that we expect to see in every game. I think there were some plays that he left out there on the field that definitely could have been made. You’re talking to a guy that believes in him as much as anybody else in the building. I think the kid has a unique skillset and a high playmaking ability. I still tell people all the time that I think the best is yet to come from that kid.”

