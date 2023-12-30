Everything Brian Ferentz said ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Tennessee

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ offensive struggles over the last several seasons and, in particular, over the past two seasons have been well documented.

On many occasions, Iowa’s offensive ineptitude left it reduced to a national punchline. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s designated performance objectives in his amended contract from last spring became a running gag for many covering and watching college football.

The unusual contract amendment stated that Ferentz would be terminated if Iowa didn’t average 25 points per game offensively and win at least seven games. Midway through this 2023 college football season, it became clear that Iowa wouldn’t meet the 25 points per game threshold.

Eventually, the ongoing mockery of the program and the lack of results forced interim Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz’s hand. She announced midseason in late October that Brian Ferentz wouldn’t be retained beyond this season’s bowl game.

At that time, Brian Ferentz released a statement on his upcoming dismissal and plans for the remainder of this 2023 season.

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.

“In that time, my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa, my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the wellbeing of our students and the success of our team,” Ferentz wrote in his statement to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Now, as Iowa gears up for its Cheez-It Citrus Bowl date versus Tennessee on New Year’s Day at noon CT, Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since August.

Here’s everything Brian Ferentz had to say.

Opening Statement

Chad Leistikow / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Well, it’s good to be here this morning and just want to start by saying how excited we are to be down here in Orlando for this game. We were here two years ago and just have to say what a tremendous job this bowl committee does in really kind of going out of their ways to make us feel welcome and take care of us from the top to the bottom.

“We’re excited to come back down here, excited about playing Tennessee. Obviously, really good opponent. Known coach (Tim) Banks going back to his time at Illinois, so I have some experience with their defensive system and what they do. But, excited for that challenge. Think the players have been working hard, have had a good month of preparation. Just like I said, we’re excited to be here and get going.”

What coaching the last two months has been like

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“I think the answer’s very simple, right. I made a commitment to this football team and to this football program. Like I said in my statement, I intended to honor that commitment. I feel like I’ve done that and fully anticipate doing that for the next three, four days or whatever it is. And then, cross the other bridge when I get there, but this place is important to me. The University of Iowa is important to me, the football program’s important to me and so it was important that I finish the right way and did my job.”

What the process and conversations were like when he found out he wouldn't be retained

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“I would direct those questions to Beth. Like I said, my focus has been on our football team and our players and doing my job and getting them ready to play football games and trying to help them be in position to be successful and win games. That’s where I kept my focus during the season. That’s where I’ve kept my focus since October and that’s where I intend to keep my focus for the coming days.”

On the emotion after the Illinois game

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“I think the emotion of the Illinois game was quite simply that these guys, these players, they set a goal at the beginning of the season and that was to win the Big Ten. Unfortunately, we came up short in that regard. But, the best we could do at the time was win the Big Ten West and give ourselves a chance to do that. In order to do that, we needed to beat Illinois and we won that game. I think the emotion that you saw with everyone on the sideline was you saw a bunch of players that have worked really hard and accomplished their goals.

“Quite frankly, probably what I resent the most about this situation is that the focus has come off of our football players who have really accomplished some tremendous things this year. And it’s gone on to things that just quite simply don’t matter. They’re trivial and silly in my opinion. For whatever reason, the focus has gone there instead of on a bunch of players who’ve worked really hard, overcome a lot of adversity and dealt with a lot of nonsense to win 10 football games and put themselves in position to win the 11th, which I think would be the fourth time in the history of the school that that’s happened.

“Quite frankly, I think that’s where the focus should be. That’s where I’d like it to be. I can’t control what you guys do or what other people say, but I think we’re really missing something that’s pretty special that’s going on.”

What stands out about Tennessee's defense

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

“I think everything for them starts with their front. They’ve got those big guys. I think our league’s changed a little bit. We’ve seen some more defenses like that as time’s gone on, right, with some of the bigger guys up front, especially in the interior.

“But, I think what makes these guys interesting is they’ve got the big guys up front, they’ve got the two backers that are really pretty good players and then they’re playing with those DBs and they can be a little bit fluid with what they’re showing you.

“I think a real testament to them, just structurally—and I mean this as a huge compliment—they change week to week. They can present different looks based on the game, based on the team they’re playing. They can choose to play a couple different ways. They can change the front, they can change the coverage structure. They’re really fluid in those things and they do a nice job of it. They can really create some challenges with you for the pictures you’re seeing up front or in the back end with the coverage.

“I think one of the big challenges for us this week is going to be trying to identify very early on what their game plan is against us because I think it’ll look different than maybe what we’ve seen on tape week to week. There’s obviously going to be elements of it, but this has been a tough preparation because you can’t just say, hey—it’s not like playing our defense where it’s like, hey, this is what they’re going to do. We know that. They’re going to match it up against what we are, but it’s going to look like this on game day. Now, we’ve got to beat it.

“There’s an element of, hey, look, these guys have some really good players, but then there’s a structural component that’s a little bit of a question mark right now and we probably won’t know until about eight, nine, 10 plays into that first quarter exactly what it’s going to look like and then make sure we’re dialed in and seeing those pictures clearly and attacking them the way that we want to attack them.”

How much a win would mean in his last game

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

“I think that narrative is ridiculous like I told you. If I’ve shared one thing with these players in my time here, I think that this program is not about one person. It never has been and it never will be. Right, so I just feel fortunate that I’ve been a part of this place and I’ve been around the people that I’ve been around and had a chance to work with those people on a day-to-day, to coach players like Logan (Jones) and a lot of guys that came before him, to play with guys that came before him. It’s not about one game. It’s not about winning it for anybody. It’s about doing things right, doing them for Iowa football. That’s where my focus is going to stay on Monday.”

What it has meant coaching with his dad

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“I think it’s special that I’ve gotten to coach with my father, I’ve gotten to know him professionally. I think growing up, you see your parents as—I don’t know what the right word is—they’re your parents, they’re not real people. They don’t have emotions, they don’t have feelings. They don’t have bad days, they don’t have good days. They don’t have hopes and dreams. They just have you. And it’s mom and dad.

“And then as you get older, you meet your parents as people and obviously I think everyone has that opportunity for the most part. Sometimes what you find is maybe it doesn’t live up to what your idea of what your parents was, right, because you see them as actual human beings and we’re all flawed.

“But, I had a chance to get to know my father professionally, which I don’t know that every son does and that’s been pretty special. He’s lived up to everything that I imagined him to be, so I’ve enjoyed every minute of working with him. I don’t know specific memories or anything like that. I’ll remember my time fondly. It was a lot of fun.”

On the challenges injuries presented Iowa's offense this season

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I just think that’s part of football. I think it was you, asked me a question in the summer about dealing with adversity. If you don’t expect adversity to happen, I just think you’re a fool. So, we knew there were going to be challenges. You don’t know exactly what they’re going to be. You don’t know how many there will be. Sometimes you don’t deal with as many and if you don’t deal with any, then terrific, great. It’s smooth sailing, but you know that those things are going to happen.

“One thing that I know in my experience is that the games will still get played. They will still get kicked off at that scheduled time. There’s certainly too much money and media attention on those things to not get played, so you have to find a way to be competitive and try to win football games. That’s the ultimate goal.

“In my estimation, I think it really comes down to the players and how they respond and we’ve been fortunate. But, it starts with leadership, it starts with guys like Logan, who unfortunately did miss some time. But, I’m here to tell you, he played a lot, too, when he wasn’t feeling great. And when you have that going on your team, you have selfless guys that are willing to do whatever it takes to help the football team win and put the team first, then it’s just a lot of fun.

“Dealing with those challenges, I think that’s the fun part of coaching. Every week you’ve got to figure out, what do we have available, what are we going against and how do we give our football team the best opportunity to win the game? And then you see if you can go out there and do that on Saturday. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t, but I think if you do things the right way, you’re probably going to win more than you lose. I feel like we’ve done that for quite a long time at the University of Iowa.”

What went into the decision to elevate Marco Lainez to the No. 2 QB

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

“No, look, we’re going to make decisions every week that we think are best for the football team. Felt like Marco had elevated above Joe (Labas) at that time, so we wanted to invest the reps into the guys that we think can help the football team win. That’s why we made that decision. But, Deacon’s the starting quarterback. Deacon’s played really good football for us. Deacon’s led this football team to a lot of wins and we expect Deacon to go the distance on Monday.”

What's impressed him about Logan Jones' transition from defense to offense

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

“When you’re evaluating players, you’re always evaluating traits. When you talk about the center position, especially at the University of Iowa and you just think about the run of guys that we’ve had…I mean, you go back all the way.

“But, if you just want to talk about since 2012, right, you’ve got my brother and then that transitions over. Austin Blythe becomes that guy, goes onto a really good NFL career. I wouldn’t call my brother’s NFL career good, but it was long, is long. And then you’ve got Austin, right, and then you just keep transitioning. Keegan Render played really good football for us. James Daniels at times played really good football for us at times at the center position. Then, you get to Tyler Linderbaum. Obviously, having a tremendous career. He looked pretty good the other night.

“And then you’re always looking for that next guy, so at one time, it was always those guys and what are the traits you’re looking for? You’re looking for a guy that number one is tough. Tough and competitive. It’s the type of person that maybe hates losing a little bit more than they enjoy winning. Somebody that is tough to the point of willing to do anything physically to play the game of football. And then athleticism, obviously really important, but intelligence and leadership, those things critical at the center position.

“So, as Tyler’s time’s winding down, we’re looking at our roster and just didn’t feel like maybe that guy was in the offensive line room at the time. But, kept looking at this guy playing defensive line and, boy, it sure seemed like he had all those things in a very similar manner to Linderbaum early in his career.

“We waited a little bit longer to switch Logan, but it just seemed so obvious. So, we got him going in the offseason and what I can’t say enough about Logan is I don’t think people understand how difficult what he did last season was. To go from being a first-time offensive lineman, let alone the center, in spring ball to going and going the distance, starting 13 games for us at the position and really playing pretty well considering.

“But, also watching him play that year and seeing a lot of really bright spots and a lot of really good things and getting excited knowing that his best football was in front of him. And he’s done that. He’s continued to grow as a football player, as a leader. It’s all those things.

“The greatest compliment I can give him is I don’t know that we have a football player on offense who works harder, who practices harder, who’s tougher, who’s more committed to the football team. Logan’s not always the most vocal player on our football team, but I think his example shines on a daily basis.

“And when you have somebody like that playing that position, it really elevates the guys around him and ultimately that’s what you’re looking for out of that player. I think the best centers that I’ve been around, they’re guys that the four or five guys playing around them, sometimes even that tight end position, a lot of times the quarterback also, they play a little bit better when that guy’s in the game. And I think that’s true about Logan, so he’s been a joy to coach. I would just finish with this. I think his best football’s still in front of him and I’m excited to see that. I’ll be watching carefully.”

