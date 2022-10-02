Everything Brent Venables had to say following Oklahoma’s loss to TCU

What can a head coach say after a game like yesterday but “we’re bad.” Now Venables went on to say, “but we’re not that bad,” however the game didn’t provide much to the contrary on Saturday against TCU.

On both sides of the ball, from start to finish, there wasn’t much to write home about for the Oklahoma Sooners in their 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Head coach Brent Venables couldn’t hide his disappointment in the Sooners in his postgame press conference.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Opening statement

Incredibly disappointed again, and obviously not playing very well today. In any way, shape or form. We talked about starting fast and efficient and playing well early. And we obviously, we didn’t do that. And we gave up touchdowns on three of their four first drives, fumble the ball on the opening series of the game and possess the ball, 10 possessions in the first half and score 17 points. And, you know, gave up too many big plays today. And there were a couple of busts for touchdowns today, both in the passing game and the running game. And I think we had four runs of 35 yards or more, and five or six plays of 25 yards or more in the in the passing game. Again, we’re not very good, obviously right now. We have a lot to get better at and a lot to improve. And our guys have been committed, they’ve worked incredibly hard. Thought they competed hard, the whole day, we got to give them answers, and we’ve got to help get them better, quickly. You know, things don’t get any easier for us. And, you know, the commitment has been there, you know, we’ve had everything that we’ve asked them, they’ve they’ve, they’ve responded, and so incredibly disappointed for them. And you know, again, you know, talent doesn’t win games, teams win games, and we got a lot to get better at to be to become a good football team.

On Dillon Gabriel's Status

I don’t have an update, he’s under, you know, concussion protocol. And I don’t think a whole lot about the hit. You know, it’s football, you don’t like, it’s part of the game. And my concern is with Dillon and his health and his safety.

On how the team started the game

And, you know, again, you know, as an offense again, we went fumble, punt, field goal, downs, pun. Then touchdown. Just didn’t play well, missed opportunities. And you know, we’re just not playing with, you know, great cohesion. Right now, as a football team, you know, giving up big plays on defense and turning the ball over or, again, just not being efficient on offense. Recipe for disaster. TCU, I’ll give them credit. I thought they were a good-looking team on film, and they didn’t disappoint. Big, strong, fast receivers. And they did a good job of creating some matchups. And I thought we were getting a couple of them we were in a 3-deep coverage early in the game, and we should be on top of the route. And we don’t. There’s nobody home the guy’s wide open. Ran smash route and one of the receivers stopped, and the other one went vertical we’re in 3-deep, nobody’s in the same zip code. And then they made a couple of competitive plays. You know, I thought we panicked a couple of times when the ball was in the air, we got to get her head back, we’re in phase, we’re in a good position, don’t grab get your head back around play through the man through his eyes through his hands. And we didn’t do that under pressure in critical situations. We got to help our guys play with better fundamentals, better awareness, and don’t panic. And so thought we did that today, we miss fit some runs again, and this is a team that the way they’re running the ball downhill and some of their counter plays and their zone plays. They run through trash, and you end up if you’re not in a gap. They did a good job of finding those holes. Again, not great on third down again on either side of the ball. And then again, couldn’t get into a great rhythm, you know, as a football team.”

On the physicality and execution of the defense

“I mean, you can’t be more or less disappointed, you know. So, again, physicality, it’s not always just physical. Sometimes, you gotta be able to strain through the top of a route being physical. Or, again, you got to whip a block and get off the block and make a play, too. So, there’s physicality with that. And some of it’s just some execution issues as well. We got to help our guys execute better, period. You know, gotta get them to fit things. If there’s nobody in the gap, they’re gonna find it, there’s a hole in the fence, you know, people are gonna find it. So just incredibly inconsistent, you know, with how we’re playing these last two weeks?”

On giving up explosive plays

“The explosive runs are the ones that really are the ones that are back breakers, you know, they’re gonna get some, some plays here or there, but you can’t give up the explosives. And today, you know, we did that, like I said, you know, I think, yeah, they had the 67, 36, 69, 35 those are the rushes and pass plays 73 yard and 72 yard are both busted plays. One’s a four over three concept, and we don’t zone it out, and should be in an overlap coverage on number two, and he runs down the seam. And then another was a 3-deep concept where one guy stops another run, guy runs a go route, and we’re in 3-deep, and our third player is not there. And next thing, you know, you know, you’re giving up big plays touchdowns, you’re, you’re not being efficient on offense, and it got away from us. We were bad, but we’re not that bad. But it happened. And you can’t give away touchdowns to people and expect to win games. And so it avalanched on us today. And we did a poor job of getting out of it.”

On Davis Beville and the team's effort

“So, you know, I thought Davis bevel came in and did some nice things. I was proud of Davis. And I thought guys continued to compete.”

On some of the injuries sustained

“Yeah, I think Theo (Wease) banged himself up a little bit, as well. Someone else. I didn’t really see anything other than it was a run right at Damond (Harmon). I think he got knocked backwards, and he’s had a history of some back issues and the surgeon that was there felt like his neck was stable and okay. But you know they’re gonna do an MRI and check him out. Taking, obviously, some precautions and obviously was in some pain, an awful lot of pain. You know, Billy (Bowman) got hurt on the kickoff return, and he’ll be under evaluation and see what that looks like. And I thought Damond came in and did some good things, and then now we had to move a third guy over there”

On Oklahoma doing the fundamental things

“I don’t know, defenses train reaction you develop good habits. Your habits will show up in the game. You know we have some periods of live we do a lot of tackling drills. It’s leverage, it’s aggressiveness within the scheme. It’s trusting your eyes and not second-guessing what you’re seeing. You know to me it goes back to the first drive. Four plays, 46 yards for a touchdown in the very first play of the game is exactly what we can’t do, and they got a little run RPO on the perimeter, little one-man, one-blocker little screen. And the corner’s got to set the edge and stay outside the block. If you run down the middle of the block, the receiver can catch the ball on a minus two-yard catch and run outside of you for six or seven. And now it’s second and three. And you can’t play good defense. To me those are layup plays. You got your help inside, stay outside, set the edge set it right, set it right now when your key tell you to. We’re very inconsistent at doing that. And that’s the first play on defense today, and in an area that that’s how their offense gets you on their heels. And then you know, (they) create some one-on-one matchups from there, guys got bad eyes or guys aren’t trusting what their keys are telling them, trying to do a little too much and bad stuff happens.”

