Everything Brad Brownell said after Clemson’s win over Florida State

Clemson won for the fifth time in its past six games when the Tigers got past Florida State, 74-63, in ACC play Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

With the win, the Tigers (19-8 overall, 9-7 ACC) moved to a season-high 11 games games over .500. It was also the team’s fourth consecutive victory over their nemesis from Tallahassee, a first in Clemson basketball history.

Joe Girard finished with a game-high 24 points in the win, including four 3-pointers. Girard was also a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Chase Hunter had 16 points in 36 minutes to go with four assists. Hunter connected on six of 12 shots from the floor.

RJ Godfrey added 12 clutch points and six rebounds off the bench and played 22 minutes after PJ Hall found himself in foul trouble for much of the night.

Afterwards, Tigers coach Brad Brownell said that it was likely Godfrey’s best game in his two seasons at Clemson.

Here’s everything Brownell said after the Tigers’ victory over Florida State.

