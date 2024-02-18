Everything Brad Brownell said after Clemson’s loss to NC State

Clemson squandered a 12-point lead in the second half of Saturday night’s game against NC State and lost another heartbreaker at home, 78-77, in ACC play at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers’ last three losses have all been by one point. This one ended a three-game Clemson winning streak.

DJ Horne scored a game-high 27 points and hit the game-winner for NC State with 9.8 seconds left.

The Tigers (17-8 overall, 7-7 ACC) had a chance on their last possession, but Chase Hunter missed a layup on the other end of the floor. When the buzzer sounded, the Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6) had earned their first win at Littlejohn Coliseum since 2015.

Joe Girard had another strong shooting night for Clemson, finishing with a team-best 23 points in the loss. PJ Hall added 18, and Hunter and RJ Godfrey had 10 to give the Tigers four players in double figures.

Clemson will travel to Atlanta for a rematch with Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11) Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST at McCamish Pavilion. The Tigers fell to the Yellow Jackets in double overtime back on January 16 at Littlejohn. Wednesday’s game will be televised by ACC Network.

Here’s everything Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after Saturday’s loss to NC State.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire