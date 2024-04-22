Everything Bills-related to know before the 2024 NFL Draft

Everything Bills-related to know before the 2024 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s officially NFL Draft week, as the Bills and other teams around the league look to bolster their rosters with youth for the coming season and the future.

With the first round set to begin Thursday, here are the Bills-related things to know for the 2024 draft.

When and where is the NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft spans three days, April 25-27, and is taking place in Detroit this year. The schedule is:

Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday, April 26

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 27

How can I watch the NFL Draft?

All seven rounds of the draft will air live on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Mobile coverage can also be found on the NFL app.

Bills would prefer to be on receiving end in NFL draft

What picks do the Bills have in the 2024 draft?

The Bills currently have 10 selections in this year’s draft but only two in the first three rounds. That could change before Thursday or during the draft through trades, however. The full list of Buffalo’s picks is as follows:

Round 1: 28th overall

Round 2: 60th overall

Round 3: No pick, traded to Green Bay

Round 4: 128th overall, 133rd overall

Round 5: 144th overall (via Chicago), 160th overall (via Green Bay), 163rd overall

Round 6: 200th overall (via Houston), 204th overall

Round 7: 248th overall

What are the Bills’ draft needs?

If there’s one position the Bills will almost certainly target in the draft, it’s wide receiver. Buffalo is especially thin at the spot following the departures of, most notably, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Currently, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Justin Shorter are the only receivers signed to the Bills’ active roster.

Safety is another hole on Buffalo’s roster, as longtime tandem Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are no longer with the team. The Bills did re-sign Taylor Rapp and added free agent Mike Edwards to help fill the void, but youth and depth at the position are needed.

Other positions the Bills may look to target include interior offensive line, defensive line and cornerback.

Buffalo Bills free agency tracker: Offseason signings, moves

What time will the Bills make the No. 28 pick on Thursday?

Should the Bills stay put at No. 28 in the first round, it’ll be a late night for those who want to see the pick live.

In the past three drafts, the 28th overall selection was made after 11 p.m., and it’s unlikely that trend will change. Here is roughly when those picks were announced:

2023: 11:19 p.m.

2022: 11:30 p.m.

2021: 11:40 p.m.

Have the Bills picked at No. 28 in the past?

The Bills have selected at 28th overall three times in the past. If their pick at No. 28 this year is anything like their most recent one, it’s fair to say fans would be happy.

2009: Eric Wood, C, Louisville

1993: Thomas Smith, DB, North Carolina

1981: Booker Moore, RB, Penn State

Buffalo Kickoff Live’s 2024 Mock Draft Special: Panel sees Bills drafting WR

Buffalo Kickoff Live NFL Draft shows

The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will bring you coverage before and after the draft this week, providing insight on all things Bills.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WIVB, while the Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap airs at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the CW23 and at 11:35 p.m. on WIVB.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

