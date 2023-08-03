Everything Alec Abeln said after Vols’ second fall camp practice

Tennessee kicked off fall training camp under third-year head coach Josh Heupel on Wednesday.

The Vols practiced for a second time on Thursday at Anderson Training Center.

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 season versus Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

First-year tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with media following Thursday’s practice.

Abeln was promoted to tight ends coach after serving as an offensive analyst for the Vols from 2021-22.

Abeln played for Heupel at Missouri as an offensive lineman. Heupel served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-17.

Everything Abeln discussed during his media availability is listed below.

On Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles' relationship

“One, it speaks to Jacob and the type of leader he is that knows it’s going to take a whole bunch of guys to go win and know we are going to be counting on McCallan to make a bunch of plays this fall. Speaks to really both of them, just an ultimate pro mindset. Attacking it every day, trying to get better. It’s a brand-new offense for McCallan and I think a lot of times in the spring you are kind of learning on the run. In the summer it’s about getting the details down, it’s about building chemistry with the guys you’re playing with. It’s awesome when the guys in your room are close like that.”

On what it's like to have two veteran players combined with two true freshmen

“It’s awesome. During the summer, the way the lift groups are split up, you’re able to meet a lot one-on-one and able to kind of cater the meetings to who is in your room. Fall camp is definitely interesting because you got old guys that you want to talk about some really deep stuff or nuanced stuff. Then, you got other guys that are literally learning the game of football to Ethan (Davis) who has come a long way from the spring in terms of what he knows, but is still a young guy just learning how to play. Definitely makes it a challenge and credit the old guys for being patient. A lot of times they’re coaching the young guys before I even have to, which makes it really pretty cool.”

On balancing getting players ready to play SEC football while coaching Emmanuel Okoye who has not played organized football

“A lot of it is one-on-one time, understanding that there is a big picture mission that we are trying to accomplish here in a couple of weeks. That takes precedent over everything. At the same time, for him to get the most out of this fall camp he has to be at a certain level of understanding. A lot of it is one-on-one, where you’re able to focus on him when it’s not the whole group. In the same breath, we understand what’s coming down the pipe and that’s for sure the priority.”

On what level of instruction he has to give Emmanuel Okoye

“When he first got on campus, you’re drawing 22 bodies on a board and you’re talking about alignments and you’re talking about big picture coverage, whether it’s single high or two high and how the box is affected by that. Very base level, down to labeling the guys, to the point now we are starting to learn how to operate. We’re starting to learn, not just what the route is, but how coverage dictates what I’m doing on it. Not just understanding what my assignment on the run is, but how my technique will change. The technique piece is probably the biggest thing, just because everything is brand new. When you’re out there thinking about what I’m supposed to do, the how to do it gets really tough.”

On what excites him most about Emmanuel Okoye

“He’s got a chance to be the most athletic guy to play the position. I truly believe that. He is as physically gifted as anyone I’ve ever been around. He’s got to continue to make steps every day, but just from a raw athletic standpoint, the ceiling is unlimited.”

On why it takes a special player to play tight end in Josh Heupel's offense

“You get asked to wear a bunch of different hats. You play in the core as a fullback, you play in the slot as a receiver, you play outside as a receiver, you got to play in-line, you got to pass block, you got to run block, you got to perimeter block, you got to run a variety of different routes, vertical choice, you got a lot of different stuff on your plate and it’s happening really fast. As far as information goes, how we get our guys’ information, they probably get the least amount of information. A lot of it is figuring out how you fit in the picture and to have an intelligent guy that really knows what’s going on to be able to go do that at a high level.”

On what he wanted to see from Ethan Davis over the summer and what he has seen during the first few days of fall camp

“Just an attention to detail. I think a lot of times you can kind of get in the right area and kind of do the right thing, but when your feet are perfect and your technique is perfect, the detail of things has come a long way. I think some of that, he’s got to continue to take steps. It’s nowhere near where it will be, but when you really know what your assignment is, it allows you to focus on that stuff. When you’re swimming just trying to figure out where to line up and what to do, your technique has no shot. He’s gotten to the point this summer where with everything that is in currently, he knows what he’s supposed to do, where he’s supposed to be, how it’s supposed to look. Now he gets to focus on just doing it the way we want it.”

On the value of having multiple pass receiving threats at the tight end position

“Yeah, it changes everything. I think our wideouts get a lot of attention, and rightfully so. As a tight end you want to play in a system where you are going to have the ability to win one-on-one down the field. I think we have guys who can do that in our room. It makes it really tough on a defense if we can do that consistently.”

On what it meant for Jacob Warren to come back for another season

“I started sleeping a lot better. I mean it changes everything in terms of you knew that you had at least one guy who you could count on to go to war with, and at that point just trying to find the pieces of who else was going to be there with him. It really made it easier for us.”

On the development he is seeing from McCallan Castles

“From McCallan’s UC Davis tape you see a playmaker, really athletic. You see a guy not afraid to stick his face in it. A guy that’s played in a bunch of different systems and knows football at a base level pretty well. This spring, kind of the same thing with Ethan (Davis), he’s trying to figure it out. He’s obviously older, he’s played a lot more, so he came a little bit cleaner form, but now that he knows what he’s doing, being able to really focus on the detail things and play fast.”

On how recruiting has changed now that the program is having more success

“It’s no secret that it takes good players to win big games and I think people want to be a part of it. I think the first year you’re selling a vision of what this place can be, and now there’s been a little bit of proof. I understand that there’s still another step that we’re ready to take and I want guys who will go do that. At the same time, for sure, you have a chance to recruit the best guys in the country. You’re here at Tennessee, why wouldn’t we?”

On how his background coaching the offensive line helps him with the tight ends

“I’ll sympathize with them when they’re tired. Run game fundamentals are super similar, there’s a little bit of a difference in terms of aiming points, but I think it’s easy when you’ve run through the hole and put your face in it. You can ask those guys to do that, and they understand what it takes. There’s a little bit of a selfless mindset from o-line that we’ve got to embrace as well.”

On how he keeps track of everybody that could potentially go in the transfer portal

“I’m glad I don’t have to worry about that until they hit the portal, and then you just start watching guys and try to figure out what’s real and who you think can help you win. We’ve got a bunch of people in this program who do a great job as far as getting that stuff figured out for us, so we don’t have to worry about it until they are.”

On what he is looking for out of fall camp from the tight ends

“Just compete. Go play hard every snap.”

