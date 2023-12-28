Everything Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees ahead of Rose Bowl

Yeah, I think as the season goes on and you kind of learn how to reach different people, and as you’re working and coaching. Our job as teachers and coaches is to bring the best out of our players and bring the best out of what they can do, and a huge part of that is how do you reach those guys.

That’s a challenge when it’s a new player with a new coach. You try to find out kind of what makes them go off the field, what makes them go on the field, what are the things that give them confidence, what are the things that can bring the most out of them.

For Jalen and I, the relationship building over months has been really positive. He’s an unbelievable human being — he’s an unbelievable kid. Like the way he’s able to face adversity, the way he’s able to push through things, the standard he holds himself to, like those things probably started with his parents.

He’s done an unbelievable job throughout the season of staying true to that. I think an underrated quality is just the humility he has to want to get better and to want to be the best version of himself.

For us as a coach, that’s refreshing because he wants all those things.

You’ve got to kind of find ways to lighten the mood every once in a while with players. Can you get him to laugh? Can you get him to calm down? Can you get him to feel relaxed and comfortable?

Then I think the thing we’ve been able to do throughout the season is as you start building the system around the quarterback, it gives the quarterback a lot of confidence, and then when they start to have some autonomy in what you’re doing, it gets greater buy-in from the player.

I think that’s all part of the growth, and that shows trust and belief in the individual, which ultimately then can help bring the best out of what they have.