Everything Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, and Fadil Diggs had to say at 2023 SEC media days

2023 SEC media days are officially underway, and there was no shortage of Texas A&M representation on day one of the festivities.

Student-athletes Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, and Fadil Diggs were among those in attendance at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Of course, they were joined by Aggie football head coach Jimbo Fisher, and with the Maroon and White entering a pivotal 2023 season following their 5-7 (2-6 SEC) campaign a year ago, there was no shortage of questions around the team’s mindset this season.

Smith highlighted the fact that he looked at every perspective possible when deciding whether or not to return to Aggieland this season, and he was confident that he made the right choice in playing for one more year. Like so many others in attendance, he was quick to honor the late great Terry Price when speaking to the media as well.

Jackson shed light on what brought him to Texas A&M in the first place while giving major praise to rising defensive star Walter Nolen, who he refers to aptly as a “unicorn” given what he’s able to accomplish on the field.

Diggs spoke at length about the advantage of playing in front of the passionate fan base that is the 12th Man, while also noting that he doesn’t pay attention to any of the critics and cynics that are speaking ad nauseam about the Aggies through the offseason.

Here is everything Smith, Jackson, and Diggs had to say during the 2023 SEC media days:

McKinnley Jackson on his mindset through the offseason

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I tried to improve upon being a better person, a better player, and a better leader.”

Jackson on how he's keeping his teammates disciplined every day

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m willing to bring my all. I’m going to bring 110% every single day. I’m making sure my teammates do the game.”

On what brought Jackson to College Station

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“I wanted something new out of life, and I felt like Texas was where it was at.”

Jackson had high praise for rising star Walter Nolen

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“He has improved tremendously, and honestly, he’s nowhere near his peak at all. He’s still on the incline. We call him a unicorn because his body type is different, and he can do it all.”

Ainias Smith made sure to honor Terry Price as well

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to give a special shout-out to coach Terry Price. I’m doing this for you. We’re going to keep balling hard for you, and we know you’re watching over us.”

Smith spoke about how Bobby Petrino has lit a spark in the offense

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach Petrino has come in and sparked some energy and sparked the light in us. He has opened up the playbook a little bit more. I’m not going to talk much about scheme or anything, but it’s very exciting to say the least.”

Smith relishes being the underdog this season

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“This year, it seems like a lot of people aren’t talking about us, and I personally like that. Being an underdog is something that I’ve been for a long, long time in my life.”

You can add Smith to the number of individuals being tight-lipped on the starting QB job

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t know who is going to be QB1 because both of those guys are looking very great.”

Smith has the ultimate confidence in his skillset, as he should

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel most dangerous on defense. A lot of people don’t even know that I play DB. I’m very confident at DB.”

Smith emphasized that he made the best possible decision in returning to Aggieland

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“I took every single factor that you can think of to make the best possible decision. With me coming back, I’m very thankful.”

Smith has the Alabama matchup circled for a special reason

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“I try to play every game at my hardest. I have a little history with Alabama and my brother going there. I try to go hard each and every game, and I try to play every game like it’s my last.”

Fadil Diggs proving he's locked in heading into the season

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“The noise outside of the facility, I don’t really see it because I don’t deal with social media during the offseason.”

Diggs knows how much of an advantage it is when they play in front of the 12th Man

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Kyle Field, it gets loud. Just knowing we have the support of the 12th Man is great.”

Diggs promised great things from the young defensive lineman

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Those guys got a lot of snaps last season, and this season, they get a chance to show what they’ve been working on. They’ve been working hard. To the 12th Man, watch those guys. They’re going to get after the quarterback.”

Diggs shouted out an SEC signal-caller as the toughest QB he's ever faced

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

“I would give respect to all of them, but a guy that I had trouble bringing down is the guy from Ole Miss – Jaxson Dart.”

