Everything Aggies Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said during his interview with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd

Texas A&M’s 2023 football season, one of the more anticipated campaigns after enduring one of the worst seasons in program history in 2022 (5-7, 2-6 SEC), is now only 40 days away. After SEC Media Days wrapped up last Friday, Head coach Jimbo Fisher made the interview rounds to give us a sneak preview of what lies ahead.

Entering Fisher’s sixth season with the program, 2022 has come and gone, but until vastly different results on the field come to fruition, preseason talking points are as useless as a glass hammer.

Last week, Fisher’s time at the podium during SEC Media Days witnessed a man on a mission focused on rebuilding A&M’s national image, and even though he continued to avoid directly stating if new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino this season, those of us covering the team and a bulk of the fanbase know that Petrino was hired to revamp the offense, and yes, call plays.

In one of his final interviews last week, Fisher sat down with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd in the most in-depth back and forth this offseason, focusing on the state of the program from now on, Bobby Petrino’s positive effect on the team, and recruiting, and of course, discussing the progress of sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, who will be battling with senior Max Johnson for the starting postion as soon as Fall camp starts on Aug. 2.

Here is everything Jimbo Fisher had to say during his interview with Dennis Dodd.

Fisher on what exactly went wrong last season

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

“We just didn’t find the inches. We had some injuries, and we had some young players, but that is no excuse. We still had good players. We have to do a better job of coaching and putting them in the right position. There were five games where we came up one play short. We didn’t find the inches in critical moments. We have to do a better job of getting our players to do it. I believe we will. I like our team going forward.”

Fisher on quarterback Conner Weigman's development this offseason

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“He has developed really well this offseason. Unfortunately, Max Johnson was playing really well but broke his thumb. That will be a good battle going forward. Connor made a lot of progress. He had eight touchdowns, no picks, and he played some big games. He won a big game against a really good team and made significant plays at the end of the year with his feet and with his arm. He has great upside.”

Fisher on how Texas A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class's experience last season should result in elite play in 2023

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“They are right in the middle of it. A lot of them are starting. They are all going to play. There aren’t any guys in there that we didn’t want. They’re doing a great job of fitting in and being ready to play. They have developed very well. We have more experience. We are two deep. You got all those young guys that played, and you bring the other guys back. We’re in a better position, not from a talent standpoint but from an experience standpoint. We know how to coach them better.”

Fisher on who stood out this spring, specifically wide receiver and potential breakout candidate, Noah Thomas

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Noah Thomas was our MVP of spring. He was phenomenal. Evan Stewart is a guy that you can hopefully move around. Moose Muhammad came on and can move around and make unbelievable catches. Ainias Smith has the ability to go in the backfield and do things. The versatility he gives us is great. Our backs can all catch the ball. They didn’t play a lot, but they’re very talented and can do it. There’s a lot of personnel groups and formations that we can use and get guys the ball that I’m very excited about.”

Fisher on what new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will bring to the Aggies offensive in 2023

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s a great fit. Me and Bob get along great. He’s done a great job with our players and has done a great job with our staff. He’s coaching very well. He’s recruiting very well. He’s been a great fit. He brings a lot of different ideas. It’s been really good. We will have autonomy on the sidelines. We’re going to call plays. As a staff, we’re still going to collectively put together what we do, but you trust a guy to do what you hired him to do. “An offense features what your players can do. We got some really young receivers that are coming on. We got some young backs that are good. We have several tight ends that can catch the ball and do some things. We’ll mold it around what our players can do, whether it’s the vertical passing game or the horizontal passing game screen. We’ll do everything. We’ll be multi-dimensional, but we got to get the ball to the playmakers, and that’s the key.”

Fisher on the new SEC schedules staring in 2024

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s good for the players to get to all the schools within the conference. I liked playing the old schedule. It didn’t bother me. I liked those games. They were big games. But at the same time, I do think it is great for the players to get diversity and see the other schools and be able to say you played in that stadium, or you got to play against them in your stadium. It’s good for our league and good for college football.”

Fisher on if progress has been made in his sixth season heading the program

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

“We obviously had a step back last year. In 2020, we should have been in the playoffs. We’re the only one-loss team in SEC history never to go. We’re right there. We have a talent-laden roster, we got a great staff, and we got a chip on our shoulder to go do the things we got to do. We can make the corrections and have a great year. We’re right there. We have to go do it. I’m excited. I know we have the staff and the players to be able to do it.”

