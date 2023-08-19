Find everything you need for 2023 Greater Taunton area high school football here

TAUNTON— Another high school football season is upon us in the Greater Taunton area.

With practices underway and games coming in the next few weeks, the Taunton Daily Gazette has you covered on all four Greater Taunton area high school football teams.

On this page, you'll find season previews, predictions, players to watch, games to keep your eye on, the Week 1 schedule and more.

With eight of the 12 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Football All-Scholastics having either graduated or transferred, there will be plenty of new faces as well as some key returners for all four teams. Both Taunton and Bridgewater-Raynham qualified for the MIAA Division 1 and Division 2 postseasons respectively last year, with the No. 6 Tigers falling to No. 11 Everett 33-14 in the Division 1 Round of 16 while in the Division 2 Round of 16, the No. 13 Trojans fell to defending champions and eventual winners Catholic Memorial 41-14.

Bristol-Plymouth embarked on an area-best six game winning streak last fall but just missed out on the MIAA Division 5 playoffs and fell to No. 8 Southeastern 21-14 in the first round of the MVADA Vocational Large tournament. Dighton-Rehoboth, with a largely young squad lacking varsity experience, scored a pair of non-MIAA wins against Austin Prep and Plainfield (Conn.) before beating Norton in non-playoff action and will look to build on that experience this season.

With a new season comes new opportunities, but the ultimate goal of a December trip to Gillette Stadium remains the same. No matter what happens this fall, the Gazette will have you covered.

Road Trip: See which Greater Taunton area football team will travel the furthest in 2023

Taunton

Taunton’s Jose Touron runs to the end zone for a touchdown during a non-league game against Durfee at Mansfield High School on Sept. 17, 2022.

Coach: Brad Sidwell

2022 record: 6-5 (1-4 Hockomock Kelley-Rex)

2023 outlook: It'll be a season of change for the Tigers this year after graduating 25 seniors, including three-year starting quarterback Jacob Leonard, running back Malachi Johnson and linemen Nathan LaPlante and Ryan MacDougall among others. Still, Taunton retains its top receiver in Jose Touron, who finished last year with 53 catches for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as fellow senior receiver and 2022-23 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Indoor Track Athlete of the Year Dmitrius Shearrion, who once again should be a deep threat as well as the main man on kick returns. The duo should provide a good launching point for sophomore Tiger quarterback Dylan Keenan, who saw a few snaps last season, while returning defensive stars Ethan Harris, Anthony Pettijohn and Elijah Prophete should continue to improve.

Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham quarterback Declan Byrne scores a touchdown during a game versus Barnstable on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Coach: Lou Pacheco

2022 record: 5-6 (1-3 Southeast Conference)

2023 outlook: The Trojans were hit hard with transfers, losing star running back Dawson DuBose, linebacker Myles Beckett and wide receiver Matt Mullins to prep schools, but still return senior quarterback Declan Byrne for his third year under center as well as linebacker and tight end Amin Abbassi. Expect running back Ryan Catino and receiver Michael Gurley to take on much bigger roles in the B-R offense as well as receiver and 2023 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Kauan Bento, whose blazing speed should provide Byrne with a strong deep threat.

Bristol-Plymouth

Bristol-Plymouth’s Ryan Donovan attempts to avoid Southeastern’s Mehkai Gibson during an MVADA Vocational Large tournament game on Nov. 11, 2022.

Coach: John Parris

2022 record: 6-4 (3-1 Mayflower Athletic Conference Large)

2023 outlook: The Craftsmen graduated their star running back and 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Football Player of the Year Ryan Barnes, who ran for over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns, and will need to fill that gap on the offense. They retain senior quarterback Ryan Donovan for another season as well as receiver Brayden Alves, while running back Jose Ruiz should expect an increased workload as wells as receivers Janilson Furtado and Joshua Pierre. B-P overcame graduating 26 players last year, so losing half that number this year, even if that includes such stars as Barnes, Tucker Bumila and James McDonough, is something the Craftsmen should be able to handle as other players build on their experience.

Dighton-Rehoboth

Dighton-Rehoboth's Cam Newman forces Austin Prep's Collin Hart to fumble during a non-league game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Coach: Kevin Gousie Sr.

2022 record: 3-7 (0-4 South Coast Conference Blue)

2023 outlook: Last year was the first taste of varsity football, or at least starting at the varsity level, for many of the Falcons, who took their licks while also gaining important experience for the future. The team will be hungry and eager to improve on last year's performance with Joel DaSilva back under center at quarterback. Luke Peltz and Tim Zibrida both return to anchor the offensive line while running back and linebacker Kevin Gousie Jr., guard and linebacker Cam Newman and running back and linebacker/safety Cam St. James bring size and experience on both sides of the ball. While last year's main man on offense Cole Bilodeau may be gone, D-R sees running back and defensive back David Diaz Tavares return to the lineup where he'll figure to play a big role on both sides of the ball.

Week 1 Schedule

Sept. 8

Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Milford, 6 p.m.

Taunton vs. New Bedford, 7 p.m.

Bristol-Plymouth at Old Colony, 7 p.m.

Dighton-Rehoboth at Canton, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: The home of 2023 Greater Taunton area high school football coverage