Everyone Wins Thanks to LeBron James's Game-Changing Reaction to J.R. Smith's NBA Finals Mistake

The basketball world was shook to its core Thursday night thanks to Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. But judging by his facial expressions, there was no one more thrown by the game’s rollercoaster ending than LeBron James himself.

After putting on a performance for the ages in the Cleveland Cavaliers first post-season outing against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron watched on in horror as J.R. Smith squandered the final seconds of regulation by taking an offensive rebound out past the 3-point line without calling time. The tied game was sent into overtime and the Cavs went on to lose 114-124.

But LeBron’s torment didn’t stop there. As is nearly always the case with devastating sports twists, the Internet couldn’t resist making a meme out of the moment. After a photo emerged of James throwing his arms up in disbelief at Smith’s mistake, Twitter was quick to take advantage of the opportunity to crack some jokes.

See some of the best reactions below.

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

LeBron to JR Smith: “TAKE THE BALL AND PUT IT IN THE HOOP” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/bVCA5g3epp — Jordan Lange (@jordanlange25) June 1, 2018

“hey there its basketball time!” pic.twitter.com/7Cfz4z9KOl — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) June 1, 2018

This must be what parenting is like pic.twitter.com/SHcbsKca7o — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 1, 2018

Literally all the Avengers talking to Star-Lord after THAT moment in “Infinity War.” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/S8bJEKHWhi — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 1, 2018

“ur not on the knicks anymore!!!” pic.twitter.com/lsalpX3Ux1 — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) June 1, 2018