Everyone seems in agreement on winners, losers from Carson Wentz deal

The Carson Wentz deal finally materialized on Thursday, and now sports fans are left to figure out what comes next for everyone involved.

Will the Colts be contenders? Will Wentz bounce back? Are the Eagles doomed?

After taking a swing around the NFL media landscape, it seems most football writers and evaluators are in agreement 24 hours after the deal on who won this thing... and who lost it.

Let's go through four different sites' lists of winners and losers on the trade:

Winners

Carson Wentz

"He will have plenty of young weapons, a familiar offense and the guaranteed starting job. And, not incidentally, a less aggressive fan base and media market."

Losers

Quarterback evaluators

Philadelphia Eagles

"Let's be fair. This can't be considered a total disaster for the Eagles, considering that Wentz played a big role in Philly winning its first Lombardi Trophy in the 2017 season. The Eagles spent five draft picks to be able to take Wentz in 2016, which would be fine if everything that has happened since that Super Bowl had worked out. But it's been a long downward spiral."

Sam Darnold's market

Winners

Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts

"As is often the case with rookie passers, Hurts was consistently inconsistent – but he did make some impressive throws for a team devoid of frontline receivers and brings a running element to the table that will take Iggles fans back to the days of Randall Cunningham and Donovan McNabb."

Chris Ballard

Lions GM Brad Holmes

49ers

Teams seeking QB help in April

Losers

Rookie QBs

Bears

Mitch Trubisky

Jacoby Brissett

Titans

Eagles

"GM Howie Roseman probably took something in the range of 60 cents on the dollar to move Wentz coming off his worst year, and has to suck down a record $33.8 million cap hit while absorbing the dead money from Wentz's signing bonus."

Winners

Carson Wentz

"While Wentz struggled last season, he was forced to play too much hero ball because of injuries along the Eagles' offensive line and inferior skill positions. But in Indianapolis, Wentz will play behind one of the game's best offensive lines, even without retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo."

Jalen Hurts

Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell

Losers

Howie Roseman

"Roseman tried to get ahead of the market and secure who he believed would be the Eagles' long-term starting quarterback. That backfired."

Chicago Bears

Winners

Jalen Hurts

Carson Wentz

"Who knows if Wentz will be able to turn things around in Indy, but the fact that he gets another chance in a pretty good situation is a win for him. Now we just have to see if he can get his groove back on the field because that will ulimately determine who won this trade."

Colts

Losers

Eagles

"So yes, even with the Super Bowl win, the Eagles are losers here since Wentz is still carrying the largest cap hit in NFL history on their books."

Bears

Doug Pederson

Ouch. So all four considering the guy leaving the Eagles to be a winner, and three of four consider the Eagles to be losers, with Howie Roseman being named a loser in the fourth.

Not exactly the headlines you want to see a day after your football team makes a franchise-altering move!

Now, the Eagles were already operating from a bit of a lose-lose position here considering the disintegrated relationship with Wentz, his awful play last season, and his contract. (None of those things happened in a vacuum, but I digress.) There was only so much the organization could do here to avoid being the loser in the deal.

And, for me, the draft compensation they got in return from Indianapolis is pretty solid, particularly if Wentz plays 75% of the Colts' snaps next year, as I expect he should.

But it's hard to look at a team surrendering its supposed franchise quarterback at age 28, while taking a league-record dead cap hit, and call them anything but losers.

So here we are.

