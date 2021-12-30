Everyone practices for Cowboys on Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys each began their week of practice to prepare for their Week 17 matchup on Sunday. Both teams released their initial injury report of the week. The Cardinals’ injury report was lengthy.

For the Cowboys, it wasn’t long and nobody sat out.

Three were limited for Dallas and another two players were listed as being full participants.

The details are below.

Limited participation

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), T Tyron Smith (ankle), WR Malik Turner (calf)

With limited participation, all three have a good chance of playing on Sunday.

Full participation

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), RB Tony Pollard (foot)

Both running backs should be on track to play.

Cardinals' Wednesday report

Did not participate:

DL Zach Allen (ankle)

RB James Conner (heel)

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

S Budda Baker (ribs)

TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

C Rodney Hudson (illness)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

Limited participation:

RB Chase Edmonds (back)

TE Zach Ertz (hamstring)

S Deionte Thompson (shoulder)

