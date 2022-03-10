Everyone made the same joke about the Patriots with Lions set to release Trey Flowers

The New England Patriots seem to be connected to just about every free agent this offseason, even though they don’t have a ton of salary-cap space. But when the Detroit Lions informed defensive end Trey Flowers of his release, per the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, the internet knew what to do. It seemed every NFL fan and media member instantly imagined a scenario where the Patriots swooped in and added Flowers.

Even with just $14 million in spending money for 2022, the Patriots could add the defensive end, who emerged in New England after it drafted Flowers in the fourth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. Bill Belichick has a habit of making players into stars, watching them leave in free agency and then giving them a place to land when their second team lets them go.

So here’s how Twitter responded to the Flowers’ news.

And a 3-year, $45 million deal from the Texans in 12 months. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 10, 2022

Trey Flowers dropping back into coverage in a Patriots uniform pic.twitter.com/xdxvBT2sHQ — Ed (@_Ed87_) March 10, 2022

Just made a photoshop pic.twitter.com/Jo5JUBGsLl — Pats Cavalry (@badNEfan) March 10, 2022

I could easily see a reunion in Foxboro. https://t.co/YDetgPdqxf — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 10, 2022

Bringing Flowers back to Foxboro makes a ton of sense. https://t.co/RXL5VSw8iR — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) March 10, 2022

How fast before he runs back to NE? — Alek (@AlekIsHumble) March 10, 2022

Trey Flowers, you are a Patriot — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) March 10, 2022

Absolutely rockets to the top of a Patriots wish list for free agency if all health checks out. But he’s played in 14 of last 33 games so it may not …https://t.co/e7BJ55S8pd https://t.co/mtjLjtVgvC — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 10, 2022

Patriots have invested more in 3-4 OLB types to play the edge lately. Flowers more a 4-3 DE. But they've shown they have room for both (Deatrich Wise). Believe Belichick would be open to adding either if the guy can play. Healthy Flowers would qualify. Interested in his market. https://t.co/0V6M0WjnVO — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 10, 2022

