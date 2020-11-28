Here’s everyone left on the Ravens’ roster that’s eligible to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens put six more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon, which brought the total up to 20 players — and 18 just in the last week.

But as the Ravens put players on the COVID list, their game with the Steelers, still scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 pm, inches closer which, even still, the Ravens have to worry about.

As of Saturday night the COVID list is as follows, sorted by position: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, OL Will Holden, OL D.J. Fluker, DE Calais Campbell, DE Jihad Ward, DE Broderick Washington, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Brandon Williams, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, CB Iman Marshall (IR), CB Tavon Young (IR), CB Khalil Dorsey (IR) LS Morgan Cox.

Which, for Tuesday, leaves the Ravens with 52 eligible players on the roster with two players on the exempt list going through protocols. With the league’s COVID-19 protocols in place, it’s impossible for the Ravens to bring in a player and play him immediately off the street. Meaning, unless there are players taken off the COVID-19 list in the next few days, the Ravens have what they have for Tuesday.

By position, here’s a breakdown of who the Ravens have left at each position:

Notes: The compiled list is what the Ravens show on their official roster, to make the notes easier to follow. For example: Yannick Ngakoue, despite playing mostly as a stand-up outside linebacker, is listed as a defensive end. Nate Brooks is a defensive back and does not have a specific listed position. Anthony Levine Sr. is listed as a defensive back/linebacker, but for this exercise, is listed as a defensive back. Players with the tag (PS) means practice squad.

Quarterback (2): Robert Griffin III, Tyler Huntley (PS)

Running back (3): Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Ty’Son Williams (PS)

Fullback (0):

Wide receiver (7): Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Dez Bryant, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Willie Snead IV, Jaylon Moore (PS)

Tight end (4): Mark Andrews, Sean Culkin (PS), Eric Tomlinson (PS), Luke Willson (PS)

Offensive line (7): Trystan Colon-Castillo, Ben Bredeson, Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Orlando Brown Jr., R.J. Prince (PS)

Defensive line (4): Yannick Ngakoue, Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis, Aaron Crawford (PS)

Outside linebacker (4): Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser, Aaron Adeoye (PS), Chauncey Rivers (PS)

Inside linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Kristian Welch

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tramon Williams, Pierre Desir (PS), Nate Hairston (PS)

Defensive back (2): Anthony Levine Sr., Nate Brooks (PS)

Safety (5): Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Jordan Richards, Geno Stone, Nigel Warrior (PS)

Special Teams (3): Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Moore (PS)

Total: 52 players

Exempt (2): CB Davontae Harris, OT Jake Rodgers

Meaning, even if the Ravens were to activate their entire practice squad, they would still be short of a full 53-man roster. Right now, they’ve got enough numbers to play in Tuesday’s game. But with more players added to the COVID-19 list in the coming days, the Ravens would slowly approach the number of active players eligible for gameday, a terrifying prospect for a team that's thoroughly depleted across the board.

In some positions, like on the defensive line, the Ravens are in a heap of trouble with just three traditional defensive linemen and McPhee, their best run-stopping outside linebacker, on the COVID-19 list. Wolfe and Ellis are experienced, but Crawford, a rookie, has yet to play in an NFL game of any kind.

Offensively, the Ravens are in trouble in the backfield without Jackson, Ingram, Dobbins and Ricard. On the offensive line, they're without four names, three of whom can play tackle. If just seven offensive linemen are available for Tuesday, even if there's eight, you'd figure all of them will be active against the Steelers. As for who starts where remains to be seen, as now three starting spots are up for grabs.

For now, it’s simply becoming more of a “who do they have?” situation in Baltimore that's changing by the day.