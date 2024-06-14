'Everyone knows what Everton means to me' - new contract for Coleman

[Getty Images]

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension until June 2025.

The 35-year-old defender will complete his 16th season at the club, the last at Goodison Park.

Coleman holds the Blues' record for most Premier League appearances, having featured 364 times in the competition.

"Everyone knows what Everton means to me," he told club media. "I give it my all for the football club.

"I'm just really happy to extend my time here. I'm going to cherish and enjoy every moment.

"I still feel I can do a job for this football club on and off the pitch. I wouldn't have signed the contract if I didn't feel capable of contributing to the team."