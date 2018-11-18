ESPN's report on Condoleezza Rice-Browns confused everyone on the internet

The ESPN report that the Cleveland Browns are interested in interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their open head coaching position is the best kind of rumor: bonkers and completely out of left field.

Rice is one of the smartest, most educated women in the country, and was one of the first members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, but that plus her lifelong Browns fandom doesn’t exactly match up to the resumes we usually see from head coach candidates.

When the report broke on Twitter, some people thought they were being pranked — pranked by the universe, or by a fake Adam Schefter account.

The internet didn’t know what to do with the rumor that the Browns may be considering Condoleezza Rice to replace fired head coach Hue Jackson. (AP)
The internet didn’t know what to do with the rumor that the Browns may be considering Condoleezza Rice to replace fired head coach Hue Jackson. (AP)




At least two people were convinced that the news is a sign that we’re all living in an elaborate Matrix-style simulation.



At this point, it’s hard to prove them wrong.

After the initial shock and confusion wore off, everyone had jokes. And jokes and jokes and jokes.







And sometimes you don’t need jokes, you just need to do an image search.


Condoleezza Rice sat on the CFP selection committee, but now we have incontrovertible proof that she has touched a football. Hire her immediately!

Rice being considered for any head coaching job would be big news. But since the Browns are the team that’s reportedly interested in her, the internet nearly exploded.







The jury’s out on whether Rice would be worse than Hue Jackson. But if you’re looking for an option that would absolutely be worse than Rice, allow former baseball player Lenny Dykstra to make a suggestion: himself.


Don’t worry, Browns fans. Dykstra, who previously went to jail for bankruptcy fraud and money laundering, and who is currently under indictment for drug possession and making terroristic threats to an Uber driver, almost certainly won’t be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It’s a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.

