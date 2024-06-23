'Everyone gave their best' - Gunn

[Reuters]

Angus Gunn says the effort Scotland showed throughout Euro 2024 demonstrated to the fans and the country how much it meant to the players.

The defeat to Hungary ended the Scots' campaign that saw them pick up one point.

"It's hard to speak to be honest," the keeper said.

"I thought everyone gave their best out there. The effort we gave showed the fans and the country what it means to us.

"When we do look back, we created chances, we had opportunities, and it didn't fall for us.

"At the end of the day, we're out and nothing really matters."