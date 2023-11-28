Everyone bought these 12 best sellers yesterday for Cyber Monday — and almost all are still on sale!

Cyber Monday 2023 may be over, but the deals are still active. During the major shopping day, most folks are a bit overwhelmed by the volume of deals and don’t really end up buying what they really want or need. With this sentiment in mind, we’ve rounded up the 12 best Cyber Monday 2023 deals that shoppers bought the most. Best of all — most of them are still on sale for even more than they were during Cyber Monday.

If you’re on the market for the massively viral Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, its best-selling limited-edition Rosewood Glow color is finally back in stock! For those looking for a cheaper insulated cup, YETI Rambler Stackable Cup is still on sale right now for just $26 after Cyber Monday.

Some of the biggest extended Cyber Monday deals also come from brands like Kate Spade and Coach. For example, this Kate Spade New York Brynn Continental Wallet is a whopping 78% off at Nordstrom Rack — just $50! Also, the best-selling 100% leather Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is $63 off, bringing its sale price down to just $33.

Tons of outerwear and sweater deals (including cashmere) are also still going strong the day after Cyber Monday. Some of our favorites are this The North Face Women’s Novelty Osito Jacket, Nike Men’s Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie and this J.Crew Cashmere Patch-Pocket Cardigan Sweater.

Keep scrolling to check out 12 deals, including a 12-piece HexClad Pots & Pants Set that’s $400 off, gorgeous Kendra Scott 18K gold and mother-of-pearl earrings on sale for under $100, the comfiest UGG slippers ever and more.

Cyber Monday 2023 Best Sellers

It’s no secret that Stanley is arguably one of the best-selling and most viral brands of the year. Specifically, this tumbler was ubiquitous, and the brand just relaunched it in this gorgeous new holiday-ready hue. It keeps drinks hot for seven hours, cold for 11 hours and iced for up to two days!

Looking for a double-wall vacuum-insulated cup that’s a bit smaller and cheaper? This one from YETI is our top recommendation, and so many people swooped it up for Cyber Monday. It’s cup holder compatible, comes with a reusable straw and is available in over 15 colors.

We were shocked to see this faux-leather continental designer wallet on sale for a whopping 78% off at Nordstrom Rack for Cyber Monday! But we’re even more surprised that it’s still on sale and still in stock. It has 12 card slots and lots of storage.

If authentic 100% cross-grain leather is more your style, this best seller from Coach Outlet is even cheaper. It also has 12 credit card slots, a zip-top closure, fabric lining, and an attached wrist strap.

These fuzzy UGG slippers are everywhere this year. In fact, we think they’re one of the best fall lounge shoes you’ll ever find. They’re durable, comfortable and size-inclusive.

Kate Spade Outlet had some insane Cyber Monday deals this year, but this Saffiano leather satchel was the one that kept folks coming back. It comes in five colors and is still over 70% off for a limited time!

The North Face’s softer jackets deserve more love, and we were happy to see that more folks are realizing that they’re just as impressive and insulated as the brand’s best-selling puffers. This one provides instant lightweight warmth, has a stand-up, double-layer color and a silky high-pile fleece to keep the cold out and the comfort in.

This best seller is one of those staples that never goes out of style. You’ll repeatedly reach for this throughout the fall and winter. A part of the Nike Club collection, this loose-fit hoodie fits comfortably and layers perfectly with outerwear pieces. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Finding cashmere on sale isn’t an easy task, so when we saw this best-selling 100% cashmere cardigan at J.Crew still on sale, we had to share the knowledge. It currently comes in seven colors, and sizes range from XXS to 3XL.

These classic Kendra Scott drop earrings are perfect for gifting. They’re also ideal for everyday wear since they’re not too flashy, but since they’re made of 18-karat gold and have those mother-of-pearl accents, they’re far from boring.

“Cozy” is the best word to describe this flouncy fuzzy sweater. It’s soft to the touch, has a classic pullover style, dropped shoulders and a slightly cropped fit. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

HexClad is one of the most respected and sought-after cookware brands on the market right now, and its best-selling 12-piece set is still a whopping $400 off after Cyber Monday. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, is fully nonstick, non-toxic, oven-safe, dishwasher-safe and induction-ready, and each piece has a stay-cool handle.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the highly anticipated Stanley Cyber Monday Sale that’s still on right now.

