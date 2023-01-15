Everyone is already buzzing about Sean Payton maybe going to the Chargers

Will Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers? That’s the question seemingly on everyone’s mind as the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminated the Chargers from the playoffs on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point lead and putting L.A. coach Brandon Staley’s job status in jeopardy.

Jacksonville’s game-winning field goal kick hadn’t even finished sailing through the uprights before hundreds of messages erupted on social media congratulating Payton on being hired by the Chargers. Now, just to be clear, the Chargers have not fired Staley nor have they so much as requested an interview with Payton. But his interest in their opening, should it occur, has been well-established. It feels like only a matter of time before both sides begin exchanging pleasantries.

In the meantime, here are some of the immediate reactions and takeaways from Twitter on what this means for the Chargers, the Saints, and Sean Payton:

Sean Payton wants the Chargers job. It’s the only job he has really wanted as he watched this season from his home in Manhattan Beach, which is a few miles from where the Chargers are building their new training facility. The question now is how badly do the Chargers want him? — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 15, 2023

Allow me to be the first to congratulate Sean Payton on becoming the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. — #AskFFT (@daverichard) January 15, 2023

Congrats to Sean Payton on winning the 2024 superbowl w the Los Angeles Chargers — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton going to look good in Chargers colors. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton to the Chargers — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton picking up the phone when the Chargers call pic.twitter.com/KWMLGXpKGu — The Professor Nick Harrison (@mrprofessor318) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton, you are the future HC of the LA Chargers! — For Uche (@UrinatingTree) January 15, 2023

SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS SEAN PAYTON TO THE CHARGERS Let’s manifest it 😅😅 — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) January 15, 2023

Congratulations @SeanPayton. Welcome to Los Angeles as the new coach is the @chargers. There is no way Brandon Staley can keep his job after blowing this lead. There’s no coming back from this for him! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 15, 2023

How many weeks are we giving this? pic.twitter.com/tRxfMQ1Bo9 — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) January 15, 2023

Congratulations to Sean Payton on becoming the Los Angeles Chargers new head coach. — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) January 15, 2023

Boy this game got Sean Payton as the Chargers new coach all over it — Chris Conner (@Impatientbull) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton doing cartwheels in his Livingroom right now. That LA Chargers job is his, if he wants it 🤷🏽‍♂️. Chagers chagering 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton whe the Chargers blow a 27-0 lead pic.twitter.com/jXTXgZ7a5f — Gordon Damer (@gordondamer) January 15, 2023

If the Chargers don’t do what it takes for Payton they simply aren’t serious about anything — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 15, 2023

I mean. It’s hard to blow it any worse than that. Unreal. Sean Payton to the Chargers sure feels real right now. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire