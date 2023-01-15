Everyone is already buzzing about Sean Payton maybe going to the Chargers

John Sigler
·3 min read

Will Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers? That’s the question seemingly on everyone’s mind as the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminated the Chargers from the playoffs on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point lead and putting L.A. coach Brandon Staley’s job status in jeopardy.

Jacksonville’s game-winning field goal kick hadn’t even finished sailing through the uprights before hundreds of messages erupted on social media congratulating Payton on being hired by the Chargers. Now, just to be clear, the Chargers have not fired Staley nor have they so much as requested an interview with Payton. But his interest in their opening, should it occur, has been well-established. It feels like only a matter of time before both sides begin exchanging pleasantries.

In the meantime, here are some of the immediate reactions and takeaways from Twitter on what this means for the Chargers, the Saints, and Sean Payton:

