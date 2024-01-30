'Everybody's just got to be ready to shoot the ball'

Jan. 30—CHAMPAIGN — Three-point shooting was a major topic of conversation for Illinois this past offseason.

The 2022-23 Illini were not an efficient bunch beyond the arc, shooting 30.8 percent to rank among the worst teams in the country.

Fewer threes was the answer from Brad Underwood during the offseason. Fewer rushed threes early in the shot clock and fewer threes as a percentage of his team's overall field goal attempts.

Illinois' three-point rate hit 42 percent last season. It's dipped to 39 percent this season and hit 34 percent in two games last week. A low enough mark that Underwood has reversed course. The Illini coach would like to see his team shoot more three-pointers — or at least stop passing open good looks — as Big Ten play resumes for the 14th-ranked Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) with a 6 p.m. Tuesday showdown with Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

"Our three-point rate is way too low," Underwood said. "We're turning down really good shots. ... If I could take 60 threes, I'd take 60 threes with this team. We've just got to shoot more."

That's Underwood's plan to help Terrence Shannon Jr. continue to shake off the rust after missing six games while suspended following his arrest on rape charges in Lawrence, Kan. Shannon was shooting 41 percent from three-point range before his suspension and is just 1 of 14 (7 percent) since returning to the court.

Shannon's inefficiency from three-point range the past three games has led to increasingly crowded driving lanes as teams have started to sag off him defensively.

Opposing defenses loading up the paint has produced a dip in Shannon's efficiency inside the three-point line, too, as he's dropped from 62 percent shooting on two-pointers in his first 11 games to 57 percent the last three.

"He's got to literally shoot more," Underwood said. "He's a guy that was shooting 41 percent prior to that. Make them guard you."

It's a message Underwood is sharing with essentially his entire team. Quincy Guerrier is shooting 43 percent from three-point range in his last 12 games after shooting 10 percent in his first eight. Underwood wants him to shoot more. The same thing he wants from Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask, who he said passed up multiple looks in Saturday's game against Indiana.

"You start looking at driving the basketball and cracking the defense," Underwood said. "There's that fine line there. Maybe we emphasized that too much. But good shooters have got to shoot the basketball. We have to take good threes — not just great threes, but good threes. We've got to make sure we're in position to get those. Those guys turned down shots when they were open to try and drive it."

Luke Goode currently leads Illinois, shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range. The junior guard made 3 of 8 three-pointers against the Hoosiers — after starting 0 of 3 — and has made multiple three-pointers in five of his last seven games.

It's a level of effectiveness that helps his teammates.

"It's good for everybody involved," Goode said. "Terrence can get downhill better. Marcus, he's not drawing as many double teams because of that. Coleman gets open shots because guys have to know where I'm at. It's nice to have that gravitational pull impact."

But Goode still saw too many passed up three-pointers when Illinois reviewed the game film from last week's games at Northwestern and against Indiana.

Too many shot fakes and dribble drive attempts rather than simply pulling the trigger on open looks from three.

"Coleman had a shot and passed it up and dribbled it and tried a shot that he hasn't been making at as high a level," Goode said in reference to the Indiana game. "He's been one of the best shooters — not just as a 5-man, but anyone in the country — over the last 10-15 games. Shots like that. (Shannon) has got be able to shoot.

"Marcus, regardless of the percentages, is a good shooter. He comes in and works out every single day and shoots those same shots. Everybody's just got to be ready to shoot the ball. If you're open and have time, do it."