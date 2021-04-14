Was everybody wrong about Knicks' RJ Barrett? | The Putback with Ian Begley

On an all-new episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY's NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Jonathan Macri, the Dean of Knicks Film School and Host of the KFS Pod, to talk about RJ Barrett’s evolution and emergence as a star and clutch player for the Knicks.

Ian expands on his reporting of the Knicks' interest in PG Dennis Schroder.

Marcus Gradney returns to the show and speaks to the toxicity of social media in the modern NBA after Elfrid Payton was attacked on Twitter after a post about his daughter.

The guys also induct Anthony Edwards as the second member into The Putback’s Random Knick Hall of Fame for his contributions to Barrett’s development after his comments about Barrett taking the last shot in a game.

All that and more on this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888Sport.