Everybody wins at The Purple Mountain Throwdown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Athletes from across the Pikes Peak region competed in the inaugural Purple Mountain Throwdown competition over the weekend. Colorado is not only one of the most beautiful states in the country but also one of the fittest. More than one hundred athletes competed in a variety of events pushing personal goals and challenging one another.

“I mean, we’re the Olympic City, right? So, it’s just inherent,” said Jason Lyman, a sponsor from Lyman Groups at Cutting Edge Realtors for the event.

Many people throughout the state take fitness to another level, making Colorado one of the more fit states in the country.

“Hiking, running, swimming, biking, climbing, it doesn’t matter what it is, and this is just another great representation of that,” said Preston Shepard, the throwdown’s Event Director. “We had a chance to come celebrate fitness together.”

Age was but a number this weekend as 154 athletes competed in a throwdown like never before.

“That’s an amazing thing about functional fitness. Anybody can do it. If you’re a ten-year-old kid, you can do it. If you’re an 80-year-old guy, you can do it,” added Shepard.

Athletes competed in individual and team events at the Purple Mountain Throwdown

and were judged on reps, speed, and teamwork.

“I am a girl who loves a barbell,” said Haley Booker, a contestant in the events. “So, [I did] every workout that had a barbell. There was one specific one with snatches and a burpee box jump over—that was probably my favorite. But outside of the workouts, I think one of my most favorite things has been the community coming together.”

This is Booker’s first competition after training for the past two years. She says many people are intimidated by CrossFit workouts but noted anyone can do it with determination and good support.

“If you’re wanting like a better quality of life as you move on and you want to be in great shape and you’re looking to find something to like, better your health, l like CrossFit,” Booker added. “It’s really good if you’re a beginner. Don’t let something like this scare you because it did for me too.”

At this competition (whether you placed or not) everyone is walking away a winner.

“Everybody really wins from the first place to the last place,” Lyman said. “I think CrossFit is the only sport where we cheer just as hard for the people who finish last as we do for the people who finished first place.”

After this year’s successful outcome sponsors and event organizers hope to come back next year for more events.

