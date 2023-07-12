'Everybody has to step up.' Fever's NaLyssa Smith out at least 2 weeks; Lexie Hull also out

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith will miss at least two weeks with a stress fracture in her left foot, coach Christie Sides said Wednesday.

Smith suffered the injury in the Fever's game against Dallas on Sunday. She played just 25 minutes against the Wings, going 7-for-12 from the field for 17 points.

Guard Lexie Hull will also miss some time with a broken nose, which she also suffered in Sunday's game. Sides said Hull's initial timeline will be the same as Smith; they will both be reevaluated after two weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

'I can learn a few things.' Fever's Kelsey Mitchell to make most of first All-Star nod

More: Amanda Zahui B, first WNBA player traded 3 times in a year, brings vet presence to Fever

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) brings the ball up court during the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Smith, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, is the team's leading rebounder (9.7) and second-leading scorer (15.6 ppg). Hull, another 2022 first-round pick, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

"Everybody has to step up," Sides said prior to Wednesday's matinee versus New York. "This is an opportunity for players who haven't gotten playing time that they're going to get to step up and hopefully show what they can do. I'm just asking them — we have to just compete regardless of anything. Compete for 40 minutes."

Advertisement

With Hull and Smith out, the Fever will move to a four-guard lineup. Guards Maya Caldwell and Victoria Vivians will start alongside usual starters Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler, and Kelsey Mitchell.

"Maya has the ability to guard," Sides said. "She needs to gain some confidence on the offensive end, she needs some time, but Lexie's been playing so great ... now Maya's going to get an opportunity to get some minutes and hopefully she'll get some confidence offensively."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA injury news: NaLyssa Smith, Lexie Hull out for Indiana Fever