“Everybody will practice” for healthy Chiefs this week

The Chiefs are back at it this week and the time off since the regular season has been good for the team on the health front.

Three players missed the final weekend of the regular season with injuries, but left guard Andrew Wylie, cornerback Morris Claiborne and defensive tackle Xavier Williams are all ready to go this week. Head coach Andy Reid said that leaves the team without medical concerns as they prepare to face the Texans.

“There are no injuries right now,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “So, everybody will practice.”

The Texans beat a less healthy Chiefs team 31-24 during the regular season. The Chiefs were missing left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and others for that game, so they’ll be hoping a change in health leads to a change in result.