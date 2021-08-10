Aug. 9—After a long and much anticipated wait, the Coast Guard Festival's Grand Parade returned Saturday afternoon.

Family and friends had cookouts at the houses along the parade route while children kept cool with a squirt gun battle back and forth across Sheldon Street. Most importantly, they all cheered for those who serve in the U.S. Coast Guard.

"This is fantastic, especially the year after we had with COVID and everybody shutting down," said Lindsay Simmon, who participated in the parade as a member of the Michigan Department of Corrections. "People are out celebrating, they are getting together and this is what everybody needs right now. We are celebrating and honoring people and it's a really good feeling."

Simmon said this is the department's favorite parade to take part in; they love honoring those who deserve to be honored.

Ryan Minnick, a second lieutenant in Civil Air Patrol Air Force Auxiliary, said it feels good to be back to honor and remember the Coast Guard and its long history.

"This shows that everyone cares about the armed forces, especially the Coast Guard, and the rich history it has in Grand Haven," Minnick said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pipe Band took its customary spot near the front of the parade. M. L. Loudermilk, pipe major and director, also served in Vietnam from 1970 through 1971. Loudermilk said he likes to come a few days before the parade to enjoy Grand Haven, the community and everything the city has to offer.

Loudermilk added that the pipe band celebrated two things — their Scottish heritage and the love of their instruments, along with their affiliation with the armed forces.

"It keeps you aware of what you were offered and we're able to do," Loudermilk said. "It brings back a lot of memories, you get to meet a lot of the old shipmates from when you were in and you get to mix and mingle with the current Coast Guard personnel."