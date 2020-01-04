Everybody loved Enes Kanter's dunks against the Hawks ... except the officials

BOSTON -- Enes Kanter will be the first to tell you that he doesn't spend much time playing above the rim.

But when Marcus Smart threw a bounce pass to Kanter cutting towards the rim with nothing between him and the basket late in the third quarter, Kanter cleanly caught the pass, rose up and threw down an emphatic jam that put Boston ahead 77-75.

Everyone at the TD Garden seemed to love it except for the officials who hit Kanter with a technical foul.

He was told afterward that the technical was for holding on to the rim too long.

That is when Kanter reminded the official that him throwing down a dunk is rare.

"I don't get a lot of dunks," said Kanter who had a pair of dunks in Boston's 109-106 win over the Hawks which equaled his season total coming into the game. "So when I dunk, I'm going to let everybody know that I got a dunk."

Indeed, Kanter's lack of above-the-rim finishes has been one of those things Kanter has heard about jokingly from his teammates.

"We've been giving him a lot of (bleep); can't jump," quipped Daniel Theis who added a pair of dunks on Friday to his team-high dunk total which now stands at 24. "He's been proving us wrong."

