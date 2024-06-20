[Getty Images]

With the summer transfer window now open, BBC Radio Nottingham reporter Colin Fray has been discussing the difficulties Nottingham Forest face on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"There are issues here with Forest and the predicament they have got themselves in," he said.

"The biggest one is that everybody knows that Forest are needing to sell. I don't want to use the word 'desperate' to sell, they don't want to, but they have to if they are going to comply and avoid a points deduction. They have been stung with it once.

"That means all the other clubs can see them coming a little bit and can do their own calculations on how much Forest need. So Forest might value that player at say £60m for Murillo, which we have seen a lot of talk about, but others might think 'they actually need whatever it is, let's try to work that out'.

"We have seen Manchester United offering £35m for Jarrad Branthwaite and that is tens of millions away from what Everton value him at, that is one of the challenges for selling clubs this window and that is exactly one of the reasons Forest thought their defence around Brennan Johnson would help them. But it didn't, the Premier League just kicked it out.

"Legally it isn't a defence any more and it gives the green light to clubs to come in and offer significantly below market value because they know how much you need to sell, how much you have to sell to comply with PSR rules.

"Forest aren't the only ones and they are among a number of clubs who are in the same predicament and at the mercy of other clubs coming in and picking off their best players potentially."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds