‘Everybody is good’ after Mike Purcell’s exchange with Russell Wilson

Things got heated on the Denver Broncos’ during the team’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers last week. In a moment of frustration, Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell was spotted by cameras yelling at quarterback Russell Wilson after coming off the field.

Denver’s players and staff downplayed the incident after the game, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this week that there are no ruffled feathers after the exchange.

“He wanted to get a spark,” Hackett said on Monday. “I talked with Mike after, talked with Russell — everybody. Everybody is good. It’s a part of it. It’s an emotional game.”

Wilson indicated after the game that he’s “on the same page” with Purcell, and Hackett noted Monday that it’s good for players to hold each other accountable.

“You want every one of your football players to want to do anything to win,” Hackett said. “You want them to hold each other accountable and you want them to try to fire each other up.

“I’ve always believed that it is a little different coming from a coach than it is coming from a player. Whenever it comes from the player — those guys, that means a lot to them. I appreciate his passion and understand it.”

Purcell has totaled 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one safety through 11 games this season. Purcell is one of the leaders on Denver’s defensive line and he — along with everyone in Broncos Country — wants to see more from Wilson and the offense.

