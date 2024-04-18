‘Everybody’s going to have to improve’: Iowa offense still working through lumps

The Hawkeyes are still early in the process of learning a brand new offense. Coordinator Tim Lester revealed that the team has gotten to just 85% of the playbook through mid-April. He knows conclusions will be jumped to, but wanted to make it clear that the unit still has a ways to go.

“This is a totally new system,” Lester said. “Mentally we’ve got to be sharper, our feet need to be better. I do think we’ve improved, but we’re not even close to where we need to be.”

“I do think they’ve been working hard at it and I think the game is slowing down a little bit for both of them, and it’s going to give him a chance to have more success.”

On the other side of the ball the defense returns eight starters, with plenty to be excited about.

“I think we’ve got a good pool of guys out there, but everybody’s going to have to be a little bit better,” defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “Everybody has to be a little bit better when you lose a good player. We lost a couple of guys up front. Everybody’s going to have to improve a little bit. Hopefully, we get back to potentially where we were last year.”

The team isn’t actually playing a game on Saturday, but there will be some opportunities to see some 11-on-11 and situational drills.

