‘Everybody eats.’ Jim Harbaugh updates Michigan’s 2023 offensive philosophy

DETROIT — The quality problem for Michigan football entering 2023 is that it has a wealth of talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite several playmakers capable of moving onto the next level, running back Blake Corum, guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson all decided to return to Ann Arbor for another year. Then, you have running back Donovan Edwards, who nearly tallied 1,000 yards despite really only getting a little more than a half of the year’s experience, while also being encumbered by injuries. Roman Wilson appears ready to emerge. There are several young receivers who likewise could step up.

The way that Jim Harbaugh sees it, there needs to be something of an equitable approach to the offense. Multiple players have to get involved every game rather than the formula for last year — give the ball to Corum and let the rest of the chips fall where they may.

“Getting touches — it’s important that our playmakers get touches,” Harbaugh said. “And we’ve got a lot of them so just really want to manage that on a game-by-game basis. Between Donovan and Blake. Won’t settle on the exact number but it’s gonna be maybe nine or 10 each. We don’t want to wear them out, either.

“But Cornelius Johnson, I mean, you gotta get six targets to him. Roman Wilson, Colston Loveland, somewhere between six and eight. Some of the young receivers are going to emerge, too. Don’t want to start naming names and then leave out one. There’ll be another back that’ll get some touches as well.

“And I think it makes us more of a harder offense to stop, too, when we’re just really focused on those guys (having the ball) get dispersed. Everybody eats, as the young people like to say, is the plan we’re trying to be our formula.”

The emergence of Donovan Edwards really unlocks a lot of keys and strategies for the Wolverines in 2023. His versatility has been witnessed, but not necessarily harnessed, given his late-season wrist injury. With Edwards and Corum both in the backfield, it opens up several opportunities for the maize and blue.

But Harbaugh also notes that those two aren’t the only ones who will handle the ball. There are other running backs as well as quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“His touches can come with your handing the ball off, you could toss it to him, you could throw it to him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s definitely somebody that we gotta get the ball to. He’s got to eat! Because it makes us better, makes us more dangerous. You know? That’s hard for a defense to defend. We’ve got many playmakers.

“And then J.J. I mean, there’s a there’s somebody’s going to handle the ball every down. And there’s other guys, too. So a creative way to get all those people the ball and something we’re gonna get good at game planning for and holding ourselves accountable to it, too. After game one Sunday, I want to be able to say that each one of those guys had that many targets or had that many touches.”

One of the big questions this offseason has been about Michigan’s ratio between keeping the ball on the ground and airing it out.

One of the benefits to having a five-star quarterback in McCarthy is that he can do things that many previous QBs couldn’t. But you also don’t want to forsake the running backs.

Again, Harbaugh sees it as being a more equitable approach entering 2023, with a bit more balance compared to last year, when he estimates it was more of a 60-40 run-pass ratio. This year, he hopes to see the offense be a little more unpredictable — and, somehow, more predictable in terms of evening up the playmaking ratio.

“I see this offense being a 50-50 run-pass,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see. We’ll see. See how the games go and see how the season goes. But I bet when it’s all said and done at the end of the season it’ll be pretty darn close to 50-50 with times we throw it and the times we run it.”

