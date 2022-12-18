Every Zay Jones catch from 3-TD game Week 15

The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title. The Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston's first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City's Willie Gay on the Texans' 26.