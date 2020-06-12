Every Yankees pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, including power-hitting catcher Austin Wells

After selecting University of Arizona catcher Austin Wells with the 28th overall pick on Wednesday, the Yankees have two more picks during Thursday's second and final day of the 2020 MLB Draft. Here is the latest on what the Bombers are up to during the draft ...

Round 4, No. 129 overall

The Yankees selected right-handed pitcher Beck Way from Northwest Florida State junior college.

In 40 innings pitched in 2020 (with the season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic), Way pitched to a 0.67 ERA with 58 strikeouts and a .126 opponent batting average.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right is a Mechanicsburg, Pa. native.

Round 3, No. 99 overall

The Yankees selected outfielder Trevor Hauver from Arizona State.

Hauver, 21, is listed at 6-0, 205 pounds and has primarily played left field during his college career. Interestingly, Hauver was announced as a second baseman, even though he's been almost exclusively a corner outfielder.

The Chandler, Ariz. native earned Pac-12 Honorable Mention during his sophomore season, during which he slashed .339/.433/.574 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI.

He was drafted out of high school in the 37th round by the Kansas City Royals in 2017, but elected not to sign.

Video: HIGHLIGHTS: Yankees newest 2B prospect, Trevor Hauver

Round 1, No. 28 overall

For the second time in the last three years, the Yankees drafted a catcher with their first-round pick, taking sophomore Austin Wells from the University of Arizona with the 28th overall pick.

The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, Wells hit five home runs and drove in 60 runs as a freshman. A left-handed hitter with significant power potential, Wells could potentially change positions as he moves through the Yankees' system.

Wells was previously drafted in the 35th round by the Yankees in 2018, but elected to play college ball instead.