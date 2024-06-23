Every word Croatia coach Dalic said about Italy, Spalletti and EURO 2024 decider

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic believes that we didn’t see the ‘real’ Italy during the 1-0 loss to Spain in Group B at EURO 2024, and insists that he expects a stern test when the two nations meet in a decisive fixture on Monday night.

The two nations will battle it out for a spot in the EURO 2024 knockout rounds when they meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, kicking off at 20.00 BST.

Dalic insists that he and the Croatia team are fully focussed on their own preparations, but the coach said that he expects Luciano Spalletti to make ‘one or two’ changes to his starting line-up.

He also took time to compliment Spalletti on his achievements with Napoli, specifically for winning the 2022-23 Scudetto.

Here is everything the Croatia national team head coach said about Italy during his pre-match press conference on Sunday evening.

Dalic on Italy, Spalletti and EURO 2024 decider

“First of all I would like to congratulate him for his results, for the Scudetto with Napoli, he did very well. We know that Italian teams are set up well tactically, and we will certainly see that tomorrow,” Dalic told the press, reported via TMW.

“They only need one point and we will try to not let them do that by being calm and not getting nervous. Anything is possible and we are ready.”

Dalic believes that Italy did not perform to their full potential when they lost 1-0 to Spain on Thursday.

“In my opinion, we didn’t see the ‘real’ Italy in that match. I didn’t expect it and they probably didn’t expect it either. But that’s not the real Italy, definitely not.”

Then, on the potential Italy line-up, Dalic said: “I don’t think he will change much in terms of tactics. I know his method of playing a little bit since his time in Naples. He will decide, but that doesn’t interest me. I have to concentrate on Croatia being better.

“We expect, more or less, a similar formation compared to the last two matches, he might swap one or two players out, but we have to concentrate on ourselves and do well, especially in the defensive phases.”

Spalletti’s men require just one point in order to confirm their position in second place in Group B. A loss, however, will mean that Croatia overtake the Azzurri in the standings.

“We can play our game against Italy and that’s how we can win the match. Italy needs a point, we need the victory. We still expect an aggressive Italy side, but I believe in my players and in their ability to be able to play our game against Italy as well.”