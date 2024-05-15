Here’s Every WNBA Player Who’s Ever Had — Or Will Soon Have — a Signature Sneaker: Dawn Staley, Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson + More

The WNBA’s 2024 season has just begun and appears set to be the most watched in the history of the league. And as the women’s game continues to grow, its signature shoe landscape is also experiencing a boon unseen since the seminal years of the late-’90s.

Two WNBA players currently have a signature sneaker on the market in Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, while that figure is expected to double relatively soon through the confirmed debut for A’ja Wilson and the all-but-guaranteed entry for Caitlin Clark.

Elena Delle Donne also got her own shoe in 2022, a year in which the women’s game saw an 11-year drought without a single player having their own finally come to an end. On the other side of that gap was Candace Parker, whose recent retirement from the game won’t take her out of the space, as she was quickly appointed president of Adidas Women’s Basketball.

Below, Footwear News will bring you through the entire history of WNBA players with a signature sneaker, from a pioneer on many fronts in Sheryl Swoopes to the growing roster today. You’ll find shoes from Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma and more.

Current Players

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart and her new Puma Stewie 3 signature shoe in the “Dawn” colorway.

With Candace Parker now retired from the W, Breanna Stewart is now the active player with the longest-running signature sneaker line. Stewart ended a decade-plus drought for signature shoes in the WNBA when Puma made its initial entry into the category by releasing the Puma Stewie 1 in 2022. Now three shoes deep into her line, the two-time WNBA champion and league MVP has played a major role in Puma’s broader reentry into basketball along with NBA star LaMelo Ball.

Sabrina Ionescu

Nike Sabrina 1 Sneaker

Since debuting in 2023, Sabrina Ionescu’s first signature sneaker has had a major presence in both the WNBA and the NBA. The unisex Nike Sabrina 1 is the most heralded model amid the recent resurgence of women’s players to get their own kicks, and leaks suggest a follow-up should be on the way to stores this summer.

Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne Nike Air Deldon

Nike Air Deldon

When Elena Delle Donne revealed her first signature sneaker in 2022 — her only one to date — she was the first women’s basketball player to get such a nod from Nike in 16 years. The shoe boasted a collapsible heel and a large strap to accommodate people with disabilities. Accessibility has been a major focus for Delle Donne, whose sister Lizzie is deaf, blind and has been diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy.

Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi in her Nike Shox DT sneaker in 2006. (Photo by Mayra Beltran / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Nike Air Taurasi

Nike Shox DT

Diana Taurasi’s two signature sneakers came out in 2005 and 2006, and yet she’s still playing in the WNBA. Today she tends to favors the shoes of LeBron James, another marvel in continuing to play at a high level despite being the oldest person in their respective leagues. Still, even LeBron didn’t have a shoe with technology as dated now as Shox.

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson wears a promotional hoodie to coincide with the announcement of her forthcoming Nike sneaker.

Nike A’One

Nike’s announcement Saturday that A’ja Wilson will receive her first signature sneaker in 2025 comes after years of fans clamoring for the honor. The two-time league MVP is coming off of two consecutive WNBA titles and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” in her WNBA regular-season debut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TBD

Technically speaking, a signature shoe hasn’t been officially confirmed for the most hyped rookie in WNBA history. It’s but a lock, though, as Caitlin Clark reportedly inked a new 8-year, $28 million contract with Nike after having an NIL deal with the brand in college. That sort of money just doesn’t get thrown around without a shoe attached, and we’ll likely see Clark’s come some time after Wilsons.

Past Players

A reissue of the Nike Air Swoopes 2 from 2018.

Sheryl Swoopes

Nike Air Swoopes 1

Nike Air Swoopes 2

Nike Air Swoopes Zoom 3

Nike Air Swoopes 4

Nike Air Tuned Swoopes

Nike Air Swoopes 6

Nike Air Swoopes Premier

Sheryl Swoopes has the destination of being the first player to sign with the WNBA, the first woman to get her own basketball shoe and owner of the longest-running WNBA line, which lasted form 1995 to 2001. Nike made seven sneakers for Swoopes during her Hall of Fame career, which included four WNBA championships and three MVP awards.

Rebecca Lobo

Rebecca Lobbo wears the Reebok Lobo (left) in a 1998 WNBA game.

Reebok Lobo

As the second player to sign with the WNBA, Lobo also received her own signature sneaker courtesy of Reebok, which would go on to become the outfitter of both the WNBA and NBA in 2001. The Reebok Lobo bears strong similarities to the Reebok Answer, the debut signature sneaker for Allen Iverson, who was also a rookie in 1997. Injuries limited her career, although she was still named to the Hall of Fame for her accomplishments in college and with Team USA.

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie (second from right) in her Nike Total Air 9 sneaker in 1998. (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Nike Total Air 9

Lisa Leslie’s lone signature sneaker didn’t carry her name, but rather her no. 9. She also requested a Chanel-like puffy pattern for the Nike Total Air 9, and the silver detailing was modeled after her jewelry preferences. Nike gave just one shoe to the Hall of Famer during career, but in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her becoming the first woman to dunk in the WNBA, the brand released a Dunk Low edition just for her in 2022.

Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley in the Nike Zoom S5 during a 1999 Team USA game.

Nike Zoom S5

Before turning the University of South Carolina into a hoops juggernaut as head coach, Dawn Staley was a star player with her Nike Zoom S5 sneaker releasing in 1999 and integrating last initial and no. 5 for both the name and the shoe’s design.

Cynthia Cooper

Cynthia Cooper Nike Air C14 Sneaker

Nike Air C14

Cynthia Cooper joined the WNBA upon its formation and did so significantly older than her counterparts as a 34-year-old “rookie” who previously played professionally in Spain and Italy. That didn’t stop her from piling up accolades including four WNBA titles and two league MVP honors, as well as Nike giving her the Air C14 in 1999.

Nikki McCray

Nikki McCray in another FILA sneaker (Doug Pensinger/Allsport)

Fila Nikki Delta

Fila’s WNBA debut saw Nikki McCary getting a flame-decorated Nikki Delta sneaker to call her own as part of a $1 million deal. The shoe released at the tail-end of Fila’s summit in basketball, as it also counted the NBA’s Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse and Jamal Mashburn as signature athletes.

Chamique Holdsclaw

Chamique Holdsclaw wears the Nike Shox BB4 Mique in a 2001 game. (Doug Pensinger/Allsport)

Nike Shox BB4 Mique

The Nike Shox era saw Chamique Holdsclaw get her own sneaker coming off three NCAA championships and a rookie of the year campaign. The distinct craters on the upper’s surface took inspiration from the surface of the moon.

Candace Parker

Candace Parker in the Adidas Ace Versatility during a 2011 Team USA scrimmage. (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)

Adidas Ace Commander

Adidas Ace Versatility

Candace Parker is no longer a player but will still have an active presence as the newly appointed president of Adidas Women’s Basketball. Although her last signature shoe came out way back in 2011, she has received dedicated editions of the Adidas Exhibit A, Exhibit B and sneakers in recent years.

