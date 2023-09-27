Every Wisconsin quarterback to defeat Purdue during its current 17-game win streak

Wisconsin extended its nearly two-decade win streak against Purdue last Friday with a 38-17 triumph.

The streak now dates back to 2004, when the John Stocco-led Badgers toppled the No. 5-ranked Boilermakers. Wisconsin’s most recent win makes it 17 straight victories against its Big Ten West rival.

The Badgers’ last loss against Purdue came in 2003 when Kyle Orton and the Boilermakers kicked a game-winning field goal to win 26-23 against the Jim Sorgi-led Badgers. The win streak has now spanned eight Wisconsin quarterbacks and five head coaches.

Here is every Wisconsin quarterback to win over Purdue during the current win streak:

John Stocco (2004, 2005, 2006)

October 22, 2005; Madison, WI, USA; John Stocco #7 hands off to Brian Calhoun #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers as Brandon Villarreal #55 of the Purdue Boilermakers defends the play during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Jeff Hanisch

2004: 17/32 passing, 211 yards, one touchdown, one interception in Wisconsin’s 20-17 win over No. 5 Purdue

2005: 15/26 passing, 217 yards, two touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 31-20 win

2006: 13/21 passing, 201 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 24-3 win

Scott Tolzien (2009, 2010)

Nov 27, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) throws a pass during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 70-23. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2009: 6/13 passing, 87 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 37-0 win

2010: 13/19 passing, 130 yards, one touchdown, one interception in Wisconsin’s 34-13 win

Sep 1, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) warms up prior to the game against the UNLV Rebels at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Rebels 51-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2011: 15/20 passing, 205 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 62-17 win

Joel Stave (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Nov 28, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Joel Stave (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2012: 12/21 passing, 178 yards, one touchdown, one interception in Wisconsin’s 38-14 win

2013: 12/19 passing, 158 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 41-10 win

2014: 19/29 passing, 219 yards, two touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 34-16 win

2015: 30/39 passing, 322 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 24-7 win

Bart Houston (2016)

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Bart Houston (13) in action during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl game at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers defeat the Broncos 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2016: 5/6 passing, 102 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 49-20 win

Alex Hornibrook (2017)

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2017: 13/18 passing, 199 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions in Wisconsin’s 17-9

Jack Coan (2018, 2019)

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan throws an incomplete pass to Wisconsin Badgers fullback Alec Ingold (45) in the red zone during the Wisconsin- Purdue Big 10 football game in West Lafayette, IN, Saturday, November 17, 2018 . RICK WOOD/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL ORG XMIT: 20097204A

2018: 16/24 passing, 160 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 47-44 (3OT) win

2019: 15/19 passing, 203 yards, two touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 45-24 wins

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 5/8 passing, 52 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 30-13 win

2022: 13/21 passing, 203 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 35-24 win

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tanner Mordecai #8 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass during the first half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

2023: 17/27 passing, 174 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, 14 carries, 44 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 38-17 win

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire