Every Wisconsin quarterback to defeat Purdue during its current 17-game win streak
Wisconsin extended its nearly two-decade win streak against Purdue last Friday with a 38-17 triumph.
The streak now dates back to 2004, when the John Stocco-led Badgers toppled the No. 5-ranked Boilermakers. Wisconsin’s most recent win makes it 17 straight victories against its Big Ten West rival.
The Badgers’ last loss against Purdue came in 2003 when Kyle Orton and the Boilermakers kicked a game-winning field goal to win 26-23 against the Jim Sorgi-led Badgers. The win streak has now spanned eight Wisconsin quarterbacks and five head coaches.
Here is every Wisconsin quarterback to win over Purdue during the current win streak:
John Stocco (2004, 2005, 2006)
2004: 17/32 passing, 211 yards, one touchdown, one interception in Wisconsin’s 20-17 win over No. 5 Purdue
2005: 15/26 passing, 217 yards, two touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 31-20 win
2006: 13/21 passing, 201 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 24-3 win
Scott Tolzien (2009, 2010)
2009: 6/13 passing, 87 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 37-0 win
2010: 13/19 passing, 130 yards, one touchdown, one interception in Wisconsin’s 34-13 win
Russell Wilson (2011)
2011: 15/20 passing, 205 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 62-17 win
Joel Stave (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)
2012: 12/21 passing, 178 yards, one touchdown, one interception in Wisconsin’s 38-14 win
2013: 12/19 passing, 158 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 41-10 win
2014: 19/29 passing, 219 yards, two touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 34-16 win
2015: 30/39 passing, 322 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 24-7 win
Bart Houston (2016)
2016: 5/6 passing, 102 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 49-20 win
Alex Hornibrook (2017)
2017: 13/18 passing, 199 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions in Wisconsin’s 17-9
Jack Coan (2018, 2019)
2018: 16/24 passing, 160 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 47-44 (3OT) win
2019: 15/19 passing, 203 yards, two touchdowns, one interception in Wisconsin’s 45-24 wins
Graham Mertz (2021, 2022)
2021: 5/8 passing, 52 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 30-13 win
2022: 13/21 passing, 203 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions in Wisconsin’s 35-24 win
Tanner Mordecai (2023)
2023: 17/27 passing, 174 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, 14 carries, 44 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 38-17 win