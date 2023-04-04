Every Wisconsin football non-conference game on the schedule through 2030

The Badgers have a number of high-profile non-conference matchups set for Luke Fickell’s first couple of seasons at the helm.

The big name on the schedule is only the biggest name in college football. Wisconsin welcomes Alabama to Camp Randall stadium in 2024, and takes a return trip to the Crimson Tide in 2025.

The Badgers will have a rematch with Washington State headline their non-conference slate in 2023. They still have UCLA on the schedule as a non-conference opponent, but barring more conference shakeups, the Bruins will be a conference opponent come 2024. Here is a look at every non-conference game on the schedule through 2033:

2023: September 2 vs Buffalo

2023: September 9 at Washington State

2023: September 16 vs Georgia Southern

2024: August 31 vs Western Michigan

2024: September 7 vs South Dakota

2024: September 14 vs Alabama

2025: August 30 vs Miami (Ohio)

2025: September 6 vs Middle Tennessee

2025: September 13 at Alabama

2026: September 5 vs Notre Dame (in Green Bay)

2026: September 12 vs Western Illinois

2026: September 19 vs Pitt

2027: September 4 vs Southern Illinois

2027: September 11 at Pittsburgh

2027: September 18 vs Colorado State

2028: September 16 vs Utah

2029: September 15 at UCLA

2030: September 7 vs UCLA

