Every Wisconsin first round NFL draft pick since 2000

With the NFL draft set to begin on Thursday, a number of Badger hopefuls are patiently waiting to hear their name called.

While there aren’t any Wisconsin stars projected to go in the first round, linebacker Leo Chenal has flown up boards and is now the highest-rated Badger at No. 48 overall per ESPN.com’s Scouts Inc.

Ironically, two of the best current NFL Badgers were not selected in the first round. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was a second round selection, while new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was taken in the third round by Seattle.

Here is a look at every Wisconsin first round pick since 2000:

Ron Dayne - 11th overall in 2000

Ron Dayne Wisconsin

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

From a Wisconsin perspective, it doesn’t get more legendary than what Ron Dayne did in a Badgers uniform.

The New Jersey native racked up 7,125 yards on the ground and finished with 71 touchdowns over his four-year Badger career.

Dayne was selected by the New York Giants but failed to stick in the NFL.

Chris McIntosh - 22nd overall in 2000

Chris McIntosh Wisconsin

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Well this name should ring some bells. Wisconsin’s current AD was once a first round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, but battled injuries throughout his short professional career.

Jamar Fletcher - 26th overall in 2001

Rose Bowl: Jamar Fletcher returns a fourth quarter interception for a touchdown. Photo by David Joles

After 21 interceptions in three years as a Badger, Fletcher was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2001 first round. He would go on to have an eight-year NFL career with five different teams.

Michael Bennett - 27th overall in 2001

Kansas City Chiefs running back Michael Bennett (26) runs with tight end Kris Wilson (84) leading the way against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett was selected by the Vikings following a phenomenal junior season in Madison. During his junior campaign, he finished with 310 carries for 1,681 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Story continues

Wendell Bryant - 12th overall in 2002

Las Vegas Locomotives defensive tackle Wendell Bryant during training camp at the Casa Grande Training Facility & Performance Institute. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant was selected by the Arizona Cardinals, but was unfortunately suspended after his first two seasons due to the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Lee Evans - 13th overall in 2004

Sep 12, 2010; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (83) enters the playing field prior to the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luc Leclerc-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best wide receivers in Wisconsin history was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2004 draft.

Evans had a solid NFL career, finishing with over 6,000 receiving yards and totaling 43 touchdowns as a pro.

Erasmus James - 18th overall in 2005

Erasmus James Wisconsin

A. Messerschmidt / Getty Images

James was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings. Following a solid rookie campaign, injuries cut his career short.

Joe Thomas - 3rd overall in 2007

Joe Thomas Wisconsin

AP Photo / Reinhold Matay

One of the best offensive lineman to ever do it, Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns, and he would spend his entire 11-year NFL career as a Brown.

He logged 10,363 consecutive snaps, and was named to seven first team All-Pro teams. He is also a member of the 2010 NFL All-Decade team.

J.J. Watt - 11th overall in 2011

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

You’ve probably heard of this guy before. Watt has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the past decade, and has earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times throughout his illustrious career.

Gabe Carimi - 29th overall in 2011

Dec 30, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Gabe Carimi (68) and John Moffitt (74) pose with the Leishman Trophy at the 2011 Rose Bowl media day at the Marriott in downtown Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Carimi was drafted by the Bears in 2011, and spent four seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2014 campaign.

Kevin Zietler - 27th overall in 2012

October 23, 2010; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers player Kevin Zeitler (70) carries off the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin beat Iowa 31-30. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Zeitler has put together a solid NFL career, spending time with the Bengals, Browns, Giants, and Ravens. He was a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2011.

Travis Frederick - 31st overall in 2013

Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Travis Frederick (72) blocks during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Nittanty Lions 45-7. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Frederick was the first true freshman to start a game on the offensive line at Wisconsin. He spent 7 seasons with the Cowboys, and was named to five Pro Bowls.

Frederick retired following the 2019 season.

Melvin Gordon - 15th overall in 2015

Sep 14, 2013; Tempe, AZ, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils players defend during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

After a college career that included a 408-yard four-touchdown game against Nebraska that set the FBS single-game rushing record, Gordon has gone on to put together a solid NFL career.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he is currently a free agent after spending last season with the Denver Broncos.

T.J. Watt - 30th overall in 2017

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Watt has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best defensive players. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and has spent his entire five-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Ramczyk - 32nd overall in 2017

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ramczyk snuck into the end of the first round after being selected by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He has served as the Saints left tackle for the past five seasons.

1

1