Every Wisconsin defensive player on a 2021 All-Big Ten team

As the 2021 season draws to a close, the Big Ten announced all-conference defensive selections on Monday.

There were a number of Badgers who made varying levels of All-Big Ten teams, from underclassmen earning their first honor to seniors who have become all-conference regulars.

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal took home the top award at his position, being named the 2021 Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

Wisconsin’s defense unsurprisingly dominated Big Ten awards, as the Badger unit had every starter honored.

From the first-team honorees to a number of Big Ten honorable mentions, here is a look at every member of the Badger defense who earned all-conference honors in 2021:

Honorable Mention: CB Faion Hicks

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

Honorable Mention: S Scott Nelson

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Honorable Mention: OLB Noah Burks

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Noah Burks (41) celebrates following a turnover during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: OLB Nick Herbig

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: Isaiah Mullens

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: S Collin Wilder

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Collin Wilder (18) celebrates getting an interception in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

All-Big Ten Third Team: CB Caesar Williams

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) intercepts a pass during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

All-Big Ten Second Team: NT Keeanu Benton

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Army Black Knights during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All-Big Ten First Team: ILB Jack Sanborn

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All-Big Ten First Team: ILB Leo Chenal

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) shouts in excitement while entering the field prior to the game against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

