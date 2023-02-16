Every Wisconsin Badger to score a touchdown this NFL season

A number of Badgers found the end zone throughout this NFL season at a variety of different positions.

Everybody’s No. 1 overall fantasy football pick Jonathan Taylor was unsurprisingly among them, as the Indianapolis Colts running back scored four rushing touchdowns on the year.

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson also found the end zone for the Dallas Cowboys. He scored a pair of touchdowns this season, the first one coming against the Eagles on October 16.

Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement, and Dare Ogunbowale represented a different generation of Badgers who found paydirt this season. Here is a look at every Badger touchdown this NFL season:

8️⃣ Badgers in the NFL scored TDs this past season 🗣 Let's run it back ⏪ 🔗: https://t.co/H5OK4DfUJD pic.twitter.com/hcv84lA6wV — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire