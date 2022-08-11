Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters.

A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.

Overall, there are 37 former Badgers currently on NFL rosters with a number of those players now in new locations.

Here is a look at every Wisconsin Badger currently on an NFL training camp roster, including the rookie class of 2022:

DE J.J. Watt - Arizona Cardinals

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

OLB Vince Biegel - Baltimore Ravens

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during the Lambeau Field College Classic against the LSU Tigers at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin won 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OG Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens

Jul 27, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) speaks with the media after day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Sanborn - Chicago Bears

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kendric Pryor - Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) celebrates his touchdown during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

C Tyler Biadasz - Dallas Cowboys

Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz had an excellent season, but it ends in defeat at the Rose Bowl Wednesday. Credit: Rick Wood-Imagn Content Services, LLC

TE Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Nov 27, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) attempts to make a catch as Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) defends him during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

RB Melvin Gordon - Denver Broncos

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) celebrates after his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DE Matt Henningsen - Denver Broncos

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

CB Faion Hicks - Denver Broncos

QB Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Jul 27, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

WR Quintez Cephus - Detroit Lions

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) practices during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park.

WR Danny Davis - Green Bay Packers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) celebrates in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

OT/OG Cole Van Lanen - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers guard Cole Van Lanen (78) is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22.

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Houston Texans

Jaguars RB (33) Dare Ogunbowale on the field at the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Thursday, July 29, 2021.

OG Josh Seltzner - Indianapolis Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

WESTFIELD, INDIANA – JULY 27: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs a drill during the first day of training camp on July 27, 2022 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

LB Leo Chenal - Kansas City Chiefs

OG Logan Bruss - Los Angeles Rams

CB Caesar Williams - Los Angeles Rams

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) returns an interception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

OG David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive guard David Edwards (73) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OT Rob Havenstein - Los Angeles Rams

Oct 22, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) defends against Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during an NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 33-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OC/OG Michael Deiter - Miami Dolphins

Oct 28, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (3) is unable to stop Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

FB Alec Ingold - Miami Dolphins

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Fullback Alec Ingold #45 and tight end Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders talk as they walk off the field after the team’s 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Ryan Connelly - Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Connelly during warm ups before an afternoon scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on September 3, 2020.

LB Zack Baun - New Orleans Saints

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) and Ndefensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) apply pressure on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OT Ryan Ramczyk - New Orleans Saints

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rachad Wildgoose - New York Jets

Nov 23, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) breaks up the pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Philadelphia Eagles - T.J. Edwards

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DE Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiahh Loudermilk

Jul 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) participates in drills during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OLB T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

FB Derek Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

S Scott Nelson - Seattle Seahawks

TE Troy Fumagalli - San Francisco 49ers

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) and tight end Troy Fumagalli (84) in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

OG Beau Benzschawel - Washington Commanders

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – JULY 29: Beau Benzschawel #63 of the Washington Football Team takes the field during training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Football Team training center park on July 29, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WR Alex Erickson - Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) celebrates making a deep return after a punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants.

