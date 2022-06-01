Every Wisconsin Badger currently on an NFL roster
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Miami DolphinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Baltimore RavensLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Vince BiegelLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kevin ZeitlerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
With NFL rookie camp season now upon us, a number of Badgers are getting their opportunity to stick at the highest level.
A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at the top of their position last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back while T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
Overall, there are 38 former Badgers currently on NFL rosters. A number of those names will have to prove they belong on an active roster come final cuts, but the chance to earn a spot is there for many Wisconsin rookies.
Here is a look at every Wisconsin Badger currently on an NFL roster:
DE J.J. Watt - Arizona Cardinals
Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Nfl Arizona Cardinals Otas
OLB Vince Biegel - Baltimore Ravens
Nov 24, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pas as Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
OG Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens
Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (70) stretches at the start of practice at the Under Amour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
LB Jack Sanborn - Chicago Bears
Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
WR Kendric Pryor - Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
C Tyler Biadasz - Dallas Cowboys
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 13: Quarterback Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to snap the football from center Tyler Biadasz #63 during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TE Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys
Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) during warmups prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
RB Melvin Gordon - Denver Broncos
Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) celebrates after his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DE Matt Henningsen - Denver Broncos
CB Faion Hicks - Denver Broncos
QB Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
WR Quintez Cephus - Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit, Friday, August 27, 2021.
WR Danny Davis - Green Bay Packers
Oct 19, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
OT/OG Cole Van Lanen - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers guard Cole Van Lanen (78) is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22.
RB Dare Ogunbowale - Houston Texans
Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
OG Josh Seltzner - Indianapolis Colts
Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
LB Leo Chenal - Kansas City Chiefs
OG Logan Bruss - Los Angeles Rams
CB Caesar Williams
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Cornerback Caesar Williams #21 of the Wisconsin Badgers lies in confetti as he celebrates the team’s 20-13 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils to win the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
OG David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams
Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle David Edwards (73) and Joe Noteboom (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
OT Rob Havenstein - Los Angeles Rams
Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
OC/OG Michael Deiter - Miami Dolphins
Oct 28, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) scores a touchdown on a four yard run against Illinois during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports
FB Alec Ingold - Miami Dolphins
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Fullback Alec Ingold #45 and tight end Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders talk as they walk off the field after the team’s 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ILB Ryan Connelly - Minnesota Vikings
Ryan Connelly during warm ups before an afternoon scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on September 3, 2020.
The New York Giants Hold An Afternoon Scrimmage At Metlife Stadium On September 3 2020
RB James White - New England Patriots
Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates with tight end Devin Asiasi (86) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
LB Zack Baun - New Orleans Saints
Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) on the kickoff return team in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
OT Ryan Ramczyk - New Orleans Saints
Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
CB Rachad Wildgoose - New York Jets
Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose looks for room to run after intercepting a pass late in the game against Michigan State.
Mjs Uwgrid13 Uwgrid 003856
ILB Philadelphia Eagles - T.J. Edwards
Oct 27, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
DE Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiahh Loudermilk
Jul 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) participates in drills during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
OLB T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
FB Derek Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 29, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Derek Watt (34) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
S Scott Nelson - Seattle Seahawks
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
TE Troy Fumagalli - San Francisco 49ers
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) and tight end Troy Fumagalli (84) in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
OG Beau Benzschawel - Washington Commanders
Mar 1, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (OL06) goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
WR Alex Erickson - Washington Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) catches a in the second quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
1
1