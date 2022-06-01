With NFL rookie camp season now upon us, a number of Badgers are getting their opportunity to stick at the highest level.

A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at the top of their position last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back while T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.

Overall, there are 38 former Badgers currently on NFL rosters. A number of those names will have to prove they belong on an active roster come final cuts, but the chance to earn a spot is there for many Wisconsin rookies.

Here is a look at every Wisconsin Badger currently on an NFL roster:

DE J.J. Watt - Arizona Cardinals

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Nfl Arizona Cardinals Otas

OLB Vince Biegel - Baltimore Ravens

Nov 24, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pas as Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

OG Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (70) stretches at the start of practice at the Under Amour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Sanborn - Chicago Bears

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kendric Pryor - Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

C Tyler Biadasz - Dallas Cowboys

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 13: Quarterback Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to snap the football from center Tyler Biadasz #63 during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TE Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) during warmups prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Melvin Gordon - Denver Broncos

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) celebrates after his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DE Matt Henningsen - Denver Broncos

CB Faion Hicks - Denver Broncos

QB Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

WR Quintez Cephus - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit, Friday, August 27, 2021.

WR Danny Davis - Green Bay Packers

Oct 19, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

OT/OG Cole Van Lanen - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers guard Cole Van Lanen (78) is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22.

RB Dare Ogunbowale - Houston Texans

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

OG Josh Seltzner - Indianapolis Colts

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LB Leo Chenal - Kansas City Chiefs

OG Logan Bruss - Los Angeles Rams

CB Caesar Williams

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Cornerback Caesar Williams #21 of the Wisconsin Badgers lies in confetti as he celebrates the team’s 20-13 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils to win the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

OG David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle David Edwards (73) and Joe Noteboom (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OT Rob Havenstein - Los Angeles Rams

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OC/OG Michael Deiter - Miami Dolphins

Oct 28, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) scores a touchdown on a four yard run against Illinois during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

FB Alec Ingold - Miami Dolphins

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Fullback Alec Ingold #45 and tight end Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders talk as they walk off the field after the team’s 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Ryan Connelly - Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Connelly during warm ups before an afternoon scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on September 3, 2020.

The New York Giants Hold An Afternoon Scrimmage At Metlife Stadium On September 3 2020

RB James White - New England Patriots

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates with tight end Devin Asiasi (86) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

LB Zack Baun - New Orleans Saints

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) on the kickoff return team in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

OT Ryan Ramczyk - New Orleans Saints

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rachad Wildgoose - New York Jets

Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose looks for room to run after intercepting a pass late in the game against Michigan State.

Mjs Uwgrid13 Uwgrid 003856

ILB Philadelphia Eagles - T.J. Edwards

Oct 27, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DE Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiahh Loudermilk

Jul 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) participates in drills during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OLB T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

FB Derek Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 29, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Derek Watt (34) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

S Scott Nelson - Seattle Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

TE Troy Fumagalli - San Francisco 49ers

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) and tight end Troy Fumagalli (84) in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

OG Beau Benzschawel - Washington Commanders

Mar 1, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (OL06) goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

WR Alex Erickson - Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) catches a in the second quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13

1

1