Every wide receiver offered by the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2024 recruiting cycle

The wide receiver position at Oklahoma has provided some fantastic production over the years. Big-name players like Sterling Shepard, CeeDee Lamb, and Marquise Brown are still having success at the NFL level.

Marvin Mims is the latest player to breakout, recording the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2022. Jalil Farooq didn’t have as big a season as Mims, but he became an integral part of the offense in both the pass and run games.

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners signed two four-star talents like the towering Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson. In 2023, Oklahoma added four-star prospects Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown to the wide receiver depth chart.

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to build off of the depth they’ve already created by adding to the talent in the 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already received predictions to land four-star speedster Mario Craver out of Alabama.

Though we’re still a long way from the 2024 early signing period, here are the wide receivers they’ve targeted thus far in the cycle.

5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith - Hollywood, Fla.: Committed to Ohio State

5-star WR Micah Hudson - Temple, Texas

Lake Belton QB Connor Crews finds 2024 5 ⭐️ WR Micah Hudson (@iammike1x) on a TD pass. Lake Belton now leads Leander Rouse 27-0 in the third quarter.@HornSports | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ZEKr8Rabrp — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) August 27, 2022

5-Star WR Ryan Wingo - St. Louis, Mo.

4-Star WR Ryan Pellum - Long Beach, Calif.

After a great conversation I’m blessed to receive an offer to The University Oklahoma ❤️🤍 @OU_Football @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/FDjK377HLW — Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) December 13, 2022

4-Star WR Drelon Miller - Silsbee, Texas

4-Star WR Zion Ragins - Gray, Ga.

4-Star WR Zion Kearney - Missouri City, Texas

4-Star WR Joseph Stone - Fairburn, Ga.: Committed to LSU

4-Star WR Mario Craver - Pinson, Ala.

4-Star WR Bryant Wesco - Midlothian, Texas

4-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan - St. Louis, Mo.

4-Star WR Debron Gatling - Alpharetta, Ga. - Committed to Texas A&M

3-Star WR Terrance Moore - Tampa, Fla.

