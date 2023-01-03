Every wide receiver offered by the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2024 recruiting cycle
The wide receiver position at Oklahoma has provided some fantastic production over the years. Big-name players like Sterling Shepard, CeeDee Lamb, and Marquise Brown are still having success at the NFL level.
Marvin Mims is the latest player to breakout, recording the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2022. Jalil Farooq didn’t have as big a season as Mims, but he became an integral part of the offense in both the pass and run games.
In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners signed two four-star talents like the towering Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson. In 2023, Oklahoma added four-star prospects Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown to the wide receiver depth chart.
The Oklahoma Sooners will look to build off of the depth they’ve already created by adding to the talent in the 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already received predictions to land four-star speedster Mario Craver out of Alabama.
Though we’re still a long way from the 2024 early signing period, here are the wide receivers they’ve targeted thus far in the cycle.
5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith - Hollywood, Fla.: Committed to Ohio State
Wow!!! Blessed to Earn an Offer From The University Of Oklahoma @OU_CoachGundy @OU_Football @Nadeboyz @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals @OU_Football @OU247 @BrandonDrumm247 @SoonerScoop @Josh_Scoop #BoomerSooner⭕️ pic.twitter.com/VmberNlhBK
— Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) February 15, 2022
5-star WR Micah Hudson - Temple, Texas
Lake Belton QB Connor Crews finds 2024 5 ⭐️ WR Micah Hudson (@iammike1x) on a TD pass.
Lake Belton now leads Leander Rouse 27-0 in the third quarter.@HornSports | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ZEKr8Rabrp
— Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) August 27, 2022
5-Star WR Ryan Wingo - St. Louis, Mo.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma @CoachAdamCruz1 @JayValai @Coach_Leb @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables @SWiltfong247 @Rivals_Clint @ChadSimmons_ @RoSimonJr @SLUHfootball pic.twitter.com/k2vLlXByhu
— Ryan Wingo (@_Ryanwingo1) May 3, 2022
4-Star WR Ryan Pellum - Long Beach, Calif.
After a great conversation I’m blessed to receive an offer to The University Oklahoma ❤️🤍 @OU_Football @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/FDjK377HLW
— Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) December 13, 2022
4-Star WR Drelon Miller - Silsbee, Texas
beyond blessed to say that I have received an offer from the University of Oklahoma!!!!#BoomerSooner ⚪️🔴 @OU_Football @ChrisMi49712024 @RoSimonJr @247Sports @RivalsNick @On3Recruits @CoachSmith1234 @i_groove pic.twitter.com/2bfBWr6Jiw
— DrelonMiller (@DrelonMiller) April 22, 2022
4-Star WR Zion Ragins - Gray, Ga.
I’m blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football ❤️@OU_CoachGundy @CoachSimmonsOU @CoachGRiley @Mansell247 @HustleInc7v7 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/gvPW8XCN8v
— ZionRagins (@ZionRagins) October 6, 2021
4-Star WR Zion Kearney - Missouri City, Texas
#AGTG Blessed to earn an offer from Oklahoma University!! @OU_Football @Coach_Leb @LWashington_2 @HightowerFB pic.twitter.com/v0rWbJAMIc
— Zion Kearney (@ZionKearney2024) December 8, 2022
4-Star WR Joseph Stone - Fairburn, Ga.: Committed to LSU
✞ ✞ ✞
EXTREMELY Honored and blessed to receive a(n) Offer from The University Of Oklahoma ❤️! #BoomerSooner @OU_CoachGundy @CoachToddBates @CarterRamsFB pic.twitter.com/uC1KEnAPPB
— Jojostonejr (@jojostonejr) March 18, 2022
4-Star WR Mario Craver - Pinson, Ala.
After a Great Conversation with @OU_CoachGundy I am Blessed To Receive an Offer From The University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner #OUDNA @CoachHart_CC @ChadSimmons_ @ParkerThune @adamgorney @HankSouth247 @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/Qsu5eQj9sj
— Mario Craver (@Craverrr4) March 21, 2022
4-Star WR Bryant Wesco - Midlothian, Texas
#AGTG WOW!! After a great conversation with @OU_CoachGundy I am blessed and excited to say I have earned an offer from Oklahoma University. @OU_Football @CoachGreedy @drobalwayzopen @TrustMyEyesO @coachwendel1 @_CoachVincent @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @WescoBailey pic.twitter.com/6GTegY0tB1
— Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) June 15, 2022
4-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan - St. Louis, Mo.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma A.G.T.G @LWashington_2 @ScottPingel10 @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @GHamilton_On3 @NateLatsch @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/Hb4gGCtWtj
— Jeremiah Mcclellan (@jay_mac2481) December 8, 2022
4-Star WR Debron Gatling - Alpharetta, Ga. - Committed to Texas A&M
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma❤️ @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables @CoachBenReaves @TEwracademy @caleb_reaves @OCCoachJack #BommerSooner pic.twitter.com/iV9ww4G64P
— Debron Gatling🥋 (@bigsgbron) May 4, 2022
3-Star WR Terrance Moore - Tampa, Fla.
WOW!! I am Extremely blessed to say I have received an Offer from The University of Oklahoma!!! @CoachVenables @LWashington_2 @Coach_Leb @JerisMcIntyre @TC_Football @RWrightRivals @On3Keith pic.twitter.com/o9q5J6JNYD
— 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) October 26, 2022